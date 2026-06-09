Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Luka Doncic Perfect $109 Million Center

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be one of the biggest trade headliners this offseason, and multiple franchises, perhaps including the Los Angeles Lakers, are monitoring developments in Milwaukee.

While a trade for Antetokounmpo will be a priority for the Bucks to gain rebuild pieces and draft assets, the franchise’s financial crunch from last summer’s moves has put newly acquired center Myles Turner squarely on the block.

According to Sports Illustrated Alex Golden, the Lakers should key in on the situation and grab the Bucks star.

“Assuming that the Giannis Era has come to an end, it would be in the Bucks’ best interest to admit their mistake from last offseason and move on from Myles Turner,” Golden wrote. “The signing of Turner put Milwaukee into a hefty payout for not just the newly acquired big, but what it cost to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard.”

In a proposed deal, Turner heads to Los Angeles for DeAndre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, and their 25th pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

How the Lakers Can Get Turner

The Lakers will not be shedding much cap space to acquire Turner; the former Indiana Pacers star is on a four-year, $108.9 million deal he signed with Milwaukee in 2025 after joining them as a free agent.

Turner will earn $26.5 million next season which puts cap pressure on the Bucks aiming for a rebuild.

Ayton and Vanderbilt’s outgoing salaries do not closely match Turner’s. However, the Lakers will have room to accommodate the center giving their projected flexibility. L.A. has multiple stars that will hit free agency this offseason with LeBron James headlining that list.

The Lakers can press for a move for the 30-year-old Turner and the Bucks are in position to move.

“The Lakers have long admired Myles Turner but the Pacers had no interest in trading him at the time,” Golden wrote. “Now with the Bucks aggressively looking to get off of Turner’s long-term money, the Lakers make a move that pairs Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a floor-spacing big that will thrive with a ball handler like Luka.”

Turner will not limit the Lakers from pursuing a big-name star next to Doncic but it may not likely be Antetokounmpo if they deal for their starting center.

Turner’s Potential Impact in L.A. Next to Luka Doncic

Turner’s acquisition will solve the Lakers’ center problem. He doesn’t have the double-double production like Ayton but he brings an edge that can sync together with Doncic.

Turner’s 2025-26 season wasn’t memorable by all accounts as he averaged his lowest points since his rookie year and had a career low in rebounds. However, it is easy to forget that he came on the back of helping the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2025.

A move to L.A. and playing alongside Doncic with better spacing and ball movement could re-energize Turner into his form in Indiana.

For a center at 6-foot-11, Turner is not a strong rebounder, but compared to Ayton’s interior game, Turner’s perimeter game modernizes the frontcourt for matchups against stretch bigs.

This isn’t the most high profile move for the Lakers, but they will need all the depth that was lacking this season to compete.





