Lakers Trade Price For Bronny James To Join LeBron Revealed

The future of Bronny James remains a fascinating topic since his father LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny remains under contract and should be considered a member of the Lakers moving forward. However, the opposing teams to have interest in LeBron could easily reach out about a trade to land Bronny in a trade to appease one of the greatest players of all time.

Laker Nation’s Trevor Lane believes that the Lakers would gladly trade Bronny for a specific future asset in mind:

“Trading Bronny James to wherever (LeBron James) goes is not a difficult thing for the Los Angeles Lakers to do because his salary is so small. I think the best-case scenario, what we are talking about here is a second-round pick.”

The Lakers must figure out if they have a strong belief in Bronny developing into a good NBA player worthy of consistent minutes to keep or trade him. Bronny was clearly drafted out of respect for LeBron and to give their franchise player a perk. Lane confirms that the Lakers would easily be able to trade Bronny due to his small contract and would only want a second round draft pick in return for a relatively easy transaction.

Would Teams Trade For Bronny James?

The most obvious potential trade partners for the Lakers involving Bronny would be the top favorites to land James in free agency. Recent news sees the Cleveland Cavaliers gaining more momentum as the team most linked to LeBron for the hometown reunion.

Bronny getting dealt to Cleveland would add to LeBron’s storybook ending since he raised Bronny there for most of his childhood, outside of the four Miami Heat years. The father and son tandem getting to play for the Cavaliers as LeBron chases one more NBA Championship could combine all the things he wants from his final NBA stop.

Golden State Warriors management would clearly trade for Bronny since they view LeBron as their only remaining big fish of offseason targets. Miami might be the toughest sell since Pat Riley runs a tight ship and recently made it clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers won’t be joining the team in a similar scenario.

Lakers Will Respect LeBron James’ Wishes

Bronny holding a secondary role for the Lakers makes it easier to move him or treat the younger as an expendable piece. The friendly end to the relationship between LeBron and the Lakers showed there’s no bad blood when both publicly praised the other upon announcing the end of the relationship.

If LeBron wants to play with Bronny, the Lakers will likely go out of their way to send Bronny to LeBron’s next team. The second-round draft pick is more than a fair price since Bronny was selected in the second round himself.

Other teams would trade the pick to appease LeBron since his talent is worth taking the risk on Bronny. Last season showed some improvement as Bronny played solid basketball with more playing time after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves got injured. This decision all comes down to whether LeBron and Bronny want to keep playing together.