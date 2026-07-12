Lakers Proposed to Land Rising Spurs Star in Blockbuster Bronny James Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to monitor all angles in trade and the open market to further complete their post-LeBron James transition.

One proposed trade has them landing versatile wing Devin Vassell from the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers would be engaging in a direct trade for this to work.

In the trade framework, the Lakers would acquire Vassell while sending out Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James to San Antonio.

This deal would move Vassell away from San Antonio for the first time in his NBA career since being drafted No. 11 overall in 2020.

While the Lakers have done decent business so far in the offseason, surrounding Luka Doncic with the best pieces is still a work in progress.

Lakers’ Bronny James Trade Lands Spurs Wing

The Lakers are reportedly opening up some roster slots for more incoming players this offseason. This means that a number of their players are trade chips as things stand. Vanderbilt is a notable one, sitting on a salary of $12.4 million for 2026-27.

Vanderbilt has been a solid contributor, but the Lakers have always had him as a moving piece for any major swing. Hardy just joined from the Washington Wizards as part of the DeAndre Ayton trade and is a low-cost depth option.

For James, the Lakers guaranteed his salary for 2026-27 at $2.3 million, which also makes him an inexpensive rotational piece. However, staying in L.A. when his immediate impact is not yet sure looks unlikely, coupled with his father’s departure.

Vassell is still committed to San Antonio, having signed a five-year, $135 million extension in 2023. The Lakers’ outgoing pieces will fall a little short of matching his salary, but not so seriously as to affect the cap space.

If San Antonio sees it fit to clear Vassell’s deal for much more flexibility, this framework can work. Although the Lakers may have to include a future draft asset to further sweeten the deal, the wing was a vital contributor to a Spurs roster that made the NBA Finals.

Flipping three pieces for one would mean that Los Angeles would continue its search to fill the roster spot. The front office has already shown that they’ll explore a lot of free agency signings. Veteran center Kevon Looney recently signed a one-year deal as a backup center.

Vassell’s Addition Boosts Lakers’ Perimeter Options and Fit

The Lakers have been reportedly linked with several wing options this offseason. With James gone as well as Rui Hachimura, their wing depth has thinned to the extent of having Quentin Grimes as the current starting small forward. He is more naturally a guard.

At 6-foot-5, Vassell is also technically listed as a guard but is also a small forward and would bring versatility to the wings. At 25, he is still young but quite seasoned, guaranteeing a long-term, consistent contribution.

He does have secondary scoring and creation potential, which was evident with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. However, his numbers have dropped with backcourt players like De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle joining the fold.

Vassell would improve L.A.’s perimeter defense as well as stretch the floor for stars like Doncic and Austin Reaves to explore spaces.