Lakers’ Proposed Bronny James Trade Lands 24-Year-Old Star in 4-Player Deal

With LeBron James’ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise faces a new challenge with his son, Bronny James. The Lakers can keep him or trade him as destinations are not in short supply, but the Lakers have no guarantee of retaining the young guard long-term.

With a fully guaranteed contract, Bronny is now a trade chip and the general idea might point to using him to add to the depth.

In a proposed trade involving the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers would acquire Moses Moody and move on Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers’ second-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

The Warriors are one of the more serious landing spots LeBron might consider. As such, adding his son could turn out to be a boost in their quest to win his signing.

Lakers-Bronny James Trade to Create Roster Openings

The Lakers’ major focus in making this deal stems from their approach to overhaul the roster post-LeBron. Only Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remain the core from the 2025-26 campaign that is likely to remain in the upcoming season.

Moving Vanderbilt, Bronny and Knecht sheds some salary, albeit not a serious one, as Moody slots into it. However, the Lakers would be gaining a young contributor whose best years may still be ahead of him.

The Warriors are in a tight position, cap-wise, to accommodate any more salary. However, both Knecht and Bronny’s deals are hardly going to affect the cap further. They also gain some flexibility in young assets by doing this, given their veteran-heavy roster, which can even get older if they secure LeBron.

Bronny’s $2.3 million for 2026-27 was guaranteed, but his limited contribution positions him as a movable piece. There is no assurance that his minutes would jump up in the coming year, especially without LeBron being present.

Moody’s Trajectory Positions Him for a Bigger Role in L.A.

Moody, 24, is still recovering from an injury that halted his impressive 2025-26 season. He played 60 games before he injured his patellar tendon in March and averaged a career-high 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Moody shot at a career best 40.1% from beyond the arc on solid 6.3 attempts per game. He could be a solid wing addition for the Lakers, who are reportedly in search of players in that position.

Moody would have stable and consistent minutes to impact compared to Bronny and Knecht. His contribution to an injury-laden Warriors this past season was felt.

With no return date set on his injury, any move for Moody could be halted at this point. However, he has age on his side and could help the Lakers in the long run. The Lakers could get Moody and still move for other wing options as well, that is a possibility. That way, the franchise won’t be shorthanded before any return.

The Warriors haven’t made a stance regarding Moody. They may want to still keep him around after his decent season. However, with the need for flexibility and a chance to get LeBron, this hypothetical deal would be feasible.





