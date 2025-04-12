Lakers Get Bad News on Rumored Trade Target

When the Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on April 8, Nikola Jokic‘s future with the franchise was called into question. Almost immediately, analysts and oddsmakers linked the Lakers to Jokic, citing Luka Doncic’s close friendship with the three-time MVP.

Sadly for the Lakers, the Jokic pipe dream was just that. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne, the leaguewide expectation is for Jokic to sign a three-year contract extension with the Nuggets in the 2025 offseason.

“Jokic is eligible to sign a three-year, $212 million extension this summer,” they wrote on April 11. “The assumption around the league is that he will do so. But if there’s even a slight pause in his decision-making, it will be devastating for the Nuggets.”

The idea of Jokic, 30, playing out his entire career in Denver isn’t far-fetched. In a 2021 interview with Serbian radio station “RTS Prikazuje,” Jokic said he hopes to become the Nuggets’ version of Tim Duncan, who spent his entire career in San Antonio.

“When I came to Denver, I said that I would love to be Denver’s Tim Duncan, because he played his whole career in San Antonio. God willing, I would love to play my whole career in Denver,” Jokic had said.

Lakers Could Seek Big In Free Agency

As enticing as a Jokic-Doncic pairing sounds, the Lakers’ best bet of upgrading at the center position could happen via free agency or trade in the 2025 offseason. The franchise isn’t flush with cap space, but could potentially open up to $20M if LeBron James opts out of his $52M player option and takes a haircut on a new deal.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, James has every intention to do whatever is necessary to help the Lakers bolster the roster via free agency.

“LeBron will likely opt out of his $50.6 million player option, but he is not expected to leave Los Angeles, league sources told ClutchPoints,” wrote Siegel . “This has been James’ strategy through the years, signing those unique “1+1” contracts which give him and the Lakers flexibility to adjust their cap numbers accordingly.”

A Huge Pool of Available Big Men

“Last offseason, James made it clear to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office that he would be willing to take a slight pay cut if it meant them targeting impactful talents who could increase the team’s championship odds. He will very likely do the same this summer, allowing Los Angeles to add more talent around him and Luka Doncic.”

If the Lakers do hunt the market for a new center, they’ll have no shortage of options. Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, Myles Turner, Naz Reid (Player Option with Minnesota), Steven Adams, Al Horford and Kevon Looney are all set to become free agents.

The Lakers have over $120M in guaranteed salaries for the 2025-26 season but will enjoy a lot of roster flexibility in 2026-07, when they’d have less than $20M committed. Many insiders believe the 2026 offseason will see the Lakers land another superstar-level talent to pair with Doncic and Austin Reaves. That could also be the team’s first season in the post-LeBron James era.