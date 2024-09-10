Lakers Trade Target Available, In High Demand: Insider

The Lakers did not make any impact moves in the 2024 offseason, and the chances of them landing rumored trade target, Nets forward Cameron Johnson, were not looking good entering the 2024-25 season.

According to Brian Lewis of New York Post, the Nets have set a high asking price to part with Johnson, the sixth-year forward out of North Carolina.

“NBA personnel who spoke with The Post said the Nets have had consistently high trade demands for Johnson, which would explain his continued presence on the roster,” Lewis wrote on September 7. “Asked earlier this offseason how he fits into the new plans of GM Sean Marks, Johnson answered, “Still trying to figure it out. Still trying to figure it out.”

The Nets — who traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in the 2024 offseason — were said to be entering rebuild mode ahead of the 2024-25 season. As such, the likelihood of them moving the 28-year-old Johnson only heightened when they moved Bridges.

Nets In No Hurry to Trade Johnson

On August 12, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that, while the Nets were open to listening to offers on Johnson, they weren’t “actively shopping” the versatile 3&D wing.

The report quoted an NBA executive as saying that the Nets were in no rush to move Johnson.

“You don’t get the sense they’re [Nets] knocking down doors to move him [Johnson],” he told Heavy Sports. “I think they’ll get to that point, either in the next few weeks or before the (trade) deadline. He does a lot of good things for you, he can shoot, pretty good defender, good guy to have in the locker room. The contract is not bad, either. So, there will be a market for him if they get that ball rolling.”

The same executive explained why the Lakers — in dire need of a quality 3&D wing — were eager to land a player such as Johnson.

“He is the kind of guy they’re [Lakers] looking for,” the NBA executive told Heavy Sports. “I don’t think they really want to make any moves but the only moves they would make would be to bring in some shooting, especially if it’s a big guy who can shoot. And he’s a big guy who can shoot.”

Will New Lakers Trade Targets Emerge?

While Johnson will solve a lot of the Lakers’ issues such as shooting and perimeter defense, the franchise could be forced to move to other targets — especially if their 2024-25 campaign gets off on a losing note.

The Lakers were previously earmarked as a potential destination for All-Star guards such Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. However, two of those became unavailable during the 2024 offseason — Mitchell signed a longterm extension with the Cavaliers and Murray landed in New Orleans via trade.

As for Young, the three-time All-Star was labeled a player with “no real market” by ESPN’s Tim McMahon on the August 30 episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

With Young’s trade value said to be low, the time could be right for the Lakers to make a move for the Hawks guard. However, Young appeared committed to the Hawks during an episode of “Million $ Worth of Game” when he said he hopes to bring an NBA championship to Atlanta.

As the 2024-25 season progresses, a new set of Lakers trade targets could emerge.