Lakers Proposed to Trade 6 Players to Land Walker Kessler, ex-All-Star Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring trade situations this offseason in pursuit of frontcourt and wing upgrades to the roster.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, there is a bold three-team trade proposal that could deliver the Lakers two key pieces for their roster.

In a trade proposal involving the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, the Lakers will receive Andrew Wiggins from Miami, Walker Kessler from Utah, and a $6 million trade exception on Jake LaRavia.

The Heat will receive LeBron James and Bronny James from Los Angeles, Bez Mbeng from Utah, and a $10.2 million trade exception related to Wiggins.

Jazz will receive DeAndre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and LaRavia from Los Angeles as well as a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2033 first-round pick.

“The Lakers have indicated to other teams that they’re looking for a starting center,” Pincus wrote. “The franchise had previously tried to acquire Kessler from the Jazz to no avail. He missed most of last season, but is a strong rim protector with legitimate size. Is he worth two first-round picks? That’s going to polarize fans, but it’s likely the asking price for Utah, which has reached a stalemate with Kessler for now.”

Bronny is included in the trade because it is widely speculated that he would be in any package that involves moving his father. With this proposal, James will head back to Miami after one and a half decades since he first moved there.

How the Lakers Can Land Walker Kessler, Heat Star

James, 41, is entering unrestricted free agency, and the Lakers are only willing to retain him for a reduced deal. While that may not pose a challenge, the potential of a return to the South Beach could be appealing to him.

The Lakers will also solve some roster needs by utilizing their veteran superstar. Both Kessler and Wiggins present decent frontcourt and wing additions, respectively.

Utah remains motivated to retain Kessler, who is a restricted free agent. However, there hasn’t been any progress with extension talks between the franchise and their young center. The Lakers could be in a position to offer him what he wants, and the Jazz could let him go for good returns.

With Wiggins, the Heat will be losing another piece of their roster, having already moved four players to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the chance to get James’ veteran leadership, as well as moving some salaries, will be welcomed.

Wiggins’ salary fits into Los Angeles’ cap space, and his deal would allow the Lakers to stay over the salary cap rather than dipping under it, helping retain other depth pieces.

“The Lakers part with most of their current roster, assuming Ayton opts in to play alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen in Utah’s frontcourt,” Pincus added. “L.A. stays over the NBA’s salary cap, instead of going under as expected, enabling the franchise to retain Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Jaxson Hayes. However, the total budget for all four would be $38.3 million. Wiggins at $25 million would bring that total to $43.3 million.”

A move for Kessler and Wiggins will signal competitive intent around Luka Doncic. The Lakers’ front office has shown interest in both targets in the past, making this a plausible path if discussions heat up.

The New-Look L.A.

The Lakers will reportedly commit to keeping Austin Reaves as they view him as an important veteran piece alongside Doncic. This makes any addition in the frontcourt and wing almost a full offseason plan. With Kessler and Wiggins, the Lakers will have a good roster.

“The Lakers start Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Wiggins, and Hachimura, with Smart, Kennard, and Hayes off the bench. The team has two young players to develop in Adou Thiero and first-rounder Cameron Carr, plus four spots for vets on minimum contracts.

Kessler, 24, is young and had his good momentum from last year cut short this past season due to injury. He is a long-term piece and one of the promising young bigs in the league. He brings rim protection and defense to the paint.

Wiggins, 31, is a decent wing addition who brings championship experience to the roster. He offers a reliable third scoring option and wing defense. He can stretch the floor and guard multiple positions, complementing Doncic and Reaves effectively.





