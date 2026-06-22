Lakers Proposal Lands $141 Million Title-Winning Trio Around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are not going to sit this offseason idly as they aim for roster upgrades around Luka Doncic.

The Lakers front office will explore every possible trade and free agency scenario, including a move into rival territory with the Boston Celtics.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Brandon, the Lakers could acquire some vital pieces from the Celtics in a trade.

In the proposed trade, the Celtics send out versatile guard Derrick White, center Neemias Queta, and wing Jordan Walsh in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, guard Dalton Knecht, forward Maxi Kleber, and two future first-round picks (2030 and 2031) from the Lakers.

The Lakers will get a defensive upgrade in White as well as a needed frontcourt presence in Queta. Walsh will be an added depth to the roster.

How the Lakers Can Make it Work

White hasn’t had his name come up many times as a trade chip for this offseason. However, he is only behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the most significant earners in Boston.

White is on a four-year, $118 million extension and a cap hit of $30.3 million for next season. It means that he will fit into the Lakers cap with the outgoings.

Hachimura has unrestricted free agency status this offseason, making the Lakers forgo any new deal to retain him. Knecht and Kleber don’t command much but are included as salary fillers and depth pieces.

The Lakers would need to carefully manage their books in any trade this offseason. LeBron James may choose to remain on a reduced deal, and Austin Reaves is eligible for a significant extension.

L.A would reportedly consider moving Reaves only if it means landing elite complementary pieces, though keeping the guard alongside Doncic remains a priority.

“If the Lakers can acquire Derrick White without giving up Austin Reaves, that’s a massive win,” Brandon wrote.

The Lakers will be giving up two first-round picks, which limits future flexibility, but the chance to get a defensive upgrade could be worth the move.

The Lakers’ New Look Around Luka Doncic

If James chooses to stay and Reaves is extended as well, the Lakers may lineup with the two as well as Doncic and White. For their center position, DeAndre Ayton may likely keep his starting spot if he isn’t dealt with Queta, providing frontcourt depth.

The defensive contribution of White will be huge, as the Lakers were one too many times caught lacking defensively in many games this past season. This trade will address their defensive needs in one go.

“For L.A., this deal is about maximizing their win-now window with LeBron and Luka Doncic,” Brandon added. “White’s elite perimeter defense and off-ball shooting make him the ideal backcourt complement to Doncic, who thrives with secondary playmakers who don’t need the ball to impact the game. Plus, White could help mask Luka’s defensive shortcomings and give the Lakers a true two-way identity.”

White, 31, is not a high-volume offensive contributor, but he has good production. This year, he averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is a decent shooter and shot as high as 39.6% from three in Boston’s 2023-24 championship-winning season.