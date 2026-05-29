Lakers Get Major Update on Potential Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving Reunion

It is almost go time for the Los Angeles Lakers’ to cash in on their offseason plans. After a season of stunning highs and ill-timed lows, the Lakers appear to be very much in play for some significant changes.

Although offseason activities will start with the Lakers negotiating with LeBron James, who is unrestricted free agent, and Austin Reaves, who is expected to decline his player-option for next season, the front office will eventually pivot to potential ways it can improve the Lakers roster though the open market.

One name that has been connected to the Lakers ever since James’ first year with the Lakers is Kyrie Irving, the 34-year-old former All-Star who was also Doncic’s teammate in Dallas.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers may mull a Doncic-Irving reunion, but they don’t appear too high on pursuing the Mavericks guard.

“My only real understanding of what the Lakers want to do from a timeline perspective is they want to bring in a talent that fits 27-year-old Luka Doncic’s timeline,” Fischer said. “As great as that pairing of Luka and Kyrie was, I think Kyrie is a little bit redundant with Austin Reaves, and the Lakers, by all accounts, do want to bring him back on the fold.” (h/t BasketNews.com)

Lakers Looking to Piece the Right Puzzle Around Luka Doncic

Doncic, who is set to be the centerpiece of the Lakers for the rest of his career, is in the early stages of his prime. The Lakers know their championship window is open, but they’ll need to make all the right moves to avoid wasting away the elite years of their best player.

It is unclear exactly what offseason outlook the Lakers have; some reports have stated the Lakers will look to make smaller moves and prioritize retaining Reaves and James, while others have stated the Lakers may look into a landscape-altering deal for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the Lakers don’t make what fans would consider a large-scale move, they can’t be totally condemned.

This season, L.A. was third seed in the Western Conference, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers late-season push, which saw them rip off a stretch winning 16 of 18 games, elevated them to contender status in many people’s eyes.

A strong argument could be made the Lakers would’ve been considered one of the top three or four teams in the NBA this season had Doncic and Reaves not been hit with injuries in the same game (an April 2 loss to the Thunder).

That feeling may be enough to lead general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers brass to make moves that will hone the team’s depth while adding youth and athleticism.

The Doncic-Irving Pairing in Dallas Was a Proven One

Others will argue Irving is the perfect sidekick to Doncic, even if the Lakers retain Reaves.

While Irving and Reaves may have similar play styles, many would contend Irving, despite coming off a torn ACL and entering a season in which he’ll turn 35, would raise the Lakers’ ceiling more than Reaves would next season.

In Dallas, Doncic and Irving, who was brought over via trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2023 deadline, steered the Mavericks to their first Finals appearance in 13 years. They were a championship-quality duo, which is why there is so much intrigue around a potential reunion.

Doncic and Irving developed a strong relationship despite playing just 1 ½ seasons together and remain close friends to this day.

As immensely talented Irving is and as tight his friendship with Doncic may be, the Lakers may be enormously hesitant to trade for an aging star with an injury history who is set to earn over $39 million next season.