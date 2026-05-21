Lakers Get Great Update On Peyton Watson’s Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers received some positive momentum about free agent Peyton Watson a month and change before free agency begins. Watson was caught at a Lakers practice facility as part of the Klutch Sports Group “Pro Day” with some other players getting their training in. Rumors have linked the Lakers to Watson for months now as arguably the most talented young rising star free agent on the market.

In the Lakers facility wearing Kobe’s and not wearing any Nuggets gear, nah PWat i’m shaking big bro can’t wait for that Shams tweet😭💜💛🤞🏽@peytonwatson_ https://t.co/jHOf4r3Eks pic.twitter.com/9yF8fRd3ql — 🦅 (@deadboylyfee) May 20, 2026

An older roster sees the Lakers needing to be creative to find ways to add youth for the team’s best chance at success. Trades losing many of their picks and a commitment to multiple established names makes it harder to draft young talent. Watson is just 23 years old and is coming off his best season that showed a higher potential than most realized.

The Denver Nuggets played Watson more playing time than previous season due to injuries and other variables creating opportunity for him. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on a roster where Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray usually dominate the stats. A higher upside has led to the Lakers and a few other teams hoping to sign him away from Denver for a bigger role.

Does Peyton Watson News Help The Lakers?

Many players train at facilities with ties to other teams due to locations. The Lakers have one of the most popular facilities in California, and Watson was there as part of a Klutch Sports branded event thanks to his agent Rich Paul.

Free agency likely means little when it comes to Watson’s day training on the court here. Paul’s ties to LeBron James as his real-life best friend may be a bigger sign of Watson having a greater chance at joining the Lakers over sharing the same agent more than showing up the facility today.

The Lakers have the most cap space available, but they also need to sign LeBron and Austin Reaves before doing any other moves. Free agents like Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard also will need new contracts. Watson is more realistic if the Lakers opt to sacrifice some of these names to offer him the best deal.

Other Teams Hoping To Sign Peyton Watson

Teams with cap space are the ones most likely to make a move at paying Watson to invest in his talent. The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls have the most cap space after the Lakers. Both teams have rationale to take the chance on a young free agent as rebuilding franchises.

Denver also reportedly hopes to retain Watson and make him a starter for the future. However, they must shed salary by trading one of their players to open cap space. Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, or Christian Braun must be traded for this to happen.

Watson is likely going to prioritize the best contract since the market has gotten so hot for him. The rebuilding teams offer Watson the chance to have a bigger role, but the Lakers and Nuggets are his best chance to contribute to winning basketball.