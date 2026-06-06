Lakers Urged to Trade for 9-Time All-Star Amid Growing LeBron James Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly pursue a marquee addition this offseason. Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo have been floated around but it may prove difficult due to their limited trade assets.

According to ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan, the Lakers are in a wait-and-see period, which may impact any offseason pursuit.

“The Lakers are going to be big-game hunting this offseason, with Giannis Antetokounmpo looming large at the top of their trade wish list,” Pagaduan wrote. “But LA is going to have to wait before making any significant roster decisions, as nearly all of the members of their playoff rotation are about to enter free agency.”

The Lakers may seek alternatives and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George could provide a more attainable boost. Pagaduan believes the Lakers could pursue the veteran wing if the Sixers decide to move him.

How the Lakers Can Land George

The Sixers’ playoff run ended in the second round this year. They just haven’t found a remedy to get past that stage. George’s addition was aimed at addressing that and while he has impacted the roster, it hasn’t been the most eventful stint with health issues.

George, 36, is on a four-year $212 million deal with the Sixers and it expires at the end of the 2027-28 season with a player option attached to it. Such a significant commitment might force the Sixers to leverage him for pieces.

The Lakers have limited outgoing salary pieces to follow up on a deal for George.

“The problem with trading for George is that the Lakers scarcely have any pieces to give the 76ers for salary-matching purposes,” Pagaduan added. “Sign-and-trade agreements would hard cap the 76ers at the first apron. But sheer fit and name value would make the Lakers quite a realistic destination for George should Philly decide to dangle him on the market.”

The Lakers have a free agency situation in-house. They can clear space if the likes of LeBron James move. However, Austin Reaves is holding a player option and could be a trade chip, but it doesn’t look feasible.

The Lakers’ number one priority is to retain continuity around Doncic and the Slovenian star’s preferences will heavily influence front-office strategy.

Getting George for experience is a win but the injury crisis may hinder any aggressive pursuit. The Sixers already took that gamble and the first couple of years don’t seem to have been worth it.

George Would Elevate L.A. if LeBron James Exits

If the Lakers manage to make a move for George, the franchise will solve a huge roster problem especially on the defensive side of things.

The injuries are undeniable with George but it was evident from the playoffs that the Lakers need a player with his input on the floor.

“But in terms of sheer fit, George stands out for the Lakers as someone who could have helped them a lot in this year’s playoffs,” Pagaduan wrote. “He’s a 6-foot-9 wing who can cover multiple positions on defense, as he could have helped LA cover more ground as they loaded up on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. George also could have enabled the Lakers to play more small ball, as he could have been a viable defender to put on Chet Holmgren.”

George alongside Doncic and Reaves is a core capable of competing. The Sixers star can switch across positions and space the floor for Doncic to operate.

George is far removed from his peak but he can be a short-term risk to gain a move by L.A.





