Lakers Linked to Coveted Veteran Forward After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason priorities shifted dramatically the moment LeBron James informed the franchise he would continue his career elsewhere.

One veteran forward has already emerged as a player to watch.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on SportsCenter that Tobias Harris is among the free agents expected to draw interest from the Lakers as Los Angeles begins building around Luka Dončić following James’ departure.

The Lakers, however, may not have a clear path to the veteran scorer.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the San Antonio Spurs are also expected to pursue Harris as they look to strengthen their frontcourt in free agency.

Tobias Harris Among Lakers’ Targets

Charania reported that James’ departure dramatically reshapes the Lakers’ offseason plans.

With nearly $50 million in projected salary-cap space, Los Angeles suddenly has the flexibility to aggressively pursue upgrades through both free agency and the trade market.

According to Charania, the Lakers had been preparing multiple offseason scenarios while awaiting James’ decision. Now that the uncertainty has been removed, the front office is expected to pivot quickly toward surrounding Dončić with veteran talent.

“You think about in free agency whether they want to pursue restricted free agents like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, whether there are other free-agent forwards like Jonathan Kuminga, Tobias Harris, to name a couple,” Charania said. “They will have interest in players like that.”

Harris’ inclusion signals that the Lakers are prioritizing experienced, versatile forwards capable of complementing Dončić as they enter the post-LeBron era.

Spurs Also Enter the Mix

Los Angeles isn’t the only contender eyeing Harris.

According to Stein and Fischer, the Spurs, fresh from an NBA Finals appearance, are looking to use their $15 million full mid-level exception on another forward.

“Sources say San Antonio is looking to add a forward with its $15 million full midlevel exception and has its eyes on Toronto’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Detroit’s Tobias Harris in addition to Cleveland’s Dean Wade, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and the Clippers‘ John Collins,” the insiders wrote.

The report sets up the possibility of a multi-team battle for one of free agency’s most accomplished veteran forwards.

Pistons Hope Harris Stays

Detroit, meanwhile, has made no secret of its desire to retain Harris.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon praised the veteran’s impact after the season and expressed optimism that the two sides could reach a new agreement.

“We hope that we can bring him back,” Langdon said. “He’s somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform.”

Harris justified that confidence throughout Detroit’s playoff run.

Although he managed just five points in the Pistons’ Game 7 loss to Cleveland, he averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over 14 postseason games while providing the secondary scoring Detroit needed alongside All-Star Cade Cunningham.

The 34-year-old recently completed a two-year, $52 million contract.

Veteran Could Fill Key Lakers Need

While Harris may no longer be a franchise centerpiece, he remains one of the NBA’s most dependable two-way forwards.

His size, floor spacing, playoff experience and ability to score without dominating the ball make him a logical fit next to Dončić.

Whether the Lakers ultimately outbid Detroit, fend off San Antonio or pivot to another target remains to be seen.

But with nearly $50 million in cap flexibility and Charania publicly identifying Harris as a player of interest, the veteran forward has quickly emerged as one of the names to watch as Los Angeles begins its next chapter.