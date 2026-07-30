Proposed Trade Sends VJ Edgecombe to Lakers in New 3-Team Deal for 4 Stars

They are the Los Angeles Lakers with millions and million of starry-eyed fans. Sometimes, it’s O.K. to dream a little. Or a lot.

The Lakers have had a commendable offseason after losing LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers, and they’re not done. The Lakers must trim their roster to meet the league-mandated limit. That means another trade may be on the table.

Sure, that might not mean they go out and land rising sophomore sensation VJ Edgecombe from the Sixers. But here’s a cool little trade idea to get Lakers fans attention, to get them a little fired up.

For those Lakers naysayers out there, please be nice in the comments!

The Trade Idea That Lands VJ Edgecombe With the Lakers

No, this isn’t going to be some foolish proposal that trades Dalton Knecht (no offense, DK!) for Edgecombe. It’s a little more realistic. Maybe very realistic for those Hollywood dreamers.

In a hypothetical three-team trade, the Lakers pick up the phone and call up the Sixers and Charlotte Hornets to execute a deal revolving around Edgecombe, the fantastic 21-year-old who averaged 16 points per game on 75 appearances for Philadelphia as a rookie.

Here’s the proposed framework:

Lakers receive: VJ Edgecombe

Sixers receive: Bronny James, Adou Theiro, a 2027 first round pick (Via CHA) and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Hornets receive: Cameron Carr and Dalton Knecht

Alright, alright … fire away down there about why this is inane. Asinine. Brainless. And downright foooooolish. Remember, this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. And no, this trade is not, in fact, totally idiotic.

Don’t open that comment box just yet, friends. Keep reading…

The Only Reason These Teams Agree to This Hypothetical Trade

For the Lakers, adding Edgecombe would be interesting given a full backcourt with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Could he slot in as the starting small forward? Maybe. Losing Carr and Theiro, two players with future star written all over them, would hurt. But Edgecombe is already showing his chops in the big league.

Now for Philly. In a traditional sense, surrendering a high lottery pick just one season after an impressive rookie campaign doesn’t sound very intelligent. But that was before the Sixers added these two dudes, one goes by James and the other goes by Brown.

Even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said he would not be happy with the Sixers’ offseason because Edgecombe will see a reduced role next season. That’s the only reason why moving Edgecomb makes sense. If his role is going to shrink substantially, trading him for two rising prospects and a first round pick in next year’s draft might be shrewd business.

The Hornets, meanwhile, would add Carr, a terrific-looking rookie, while giving up just one of the, oh, you know … three first-round picks they have next season. A worthy gamble? Yep.

The bottom line: is Philadelphia going to trade Edgecombe? Almost certainly not.

But is this a cool trade proposal that we can have some fun chatter about? Yes, absolutely.

O.K… now fire away!