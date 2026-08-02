Lakers Target P.J. Washington to Join Luka Doncic in Proposed 3-Team Trade

August has arrived, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for a true answer at the power forward position.

Several names have emerged as a potential Lakers target, with the franchise still in hot pursuit of free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, the 23-year-old wingman who split last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington has persisted as a centerpiece name in Lakers trade speculation. There’s no denying the 27-year-old forward, who especially thrived with Luka Doncic as his teammate, would be a dream addition for L.A.

A Trade Idea to Get P.J. Washington to the Lakers

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Lakers call up the Mavs and Cleveland Cavaliers to execute a deal featuring seven players. Here is a proposed framework:

Lakers receive: P.J. Washington and Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Mavs receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, a 2031 first round pick (via CLE) and three second round picks

Cavs receive: Adou Theio, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions. Easy now, Mavs fans!

There’s no denying Dallas would be surrendering the best player in this trade, but this framework not only returns four draft picks for a role player in Washington, but also trims nearly $20 million in payroll — a major plus for a young team building for success in the near future.

The Cavs, who send out a first round pick in the deal, land three players with strong upside potential, especially Thiero, who has star written all over him.

Just How Realistic is a Washington Trade for L.A.?

In a recent Lakers mailbag episode, team insider Jovan Buha outlined what it would take to land Washington in L.A.

“Based on how close the Lakers currently are to the first apron, they could not execute a deal like, say, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht or Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia,” Buha said. “… They key with trading those contracts for the Lakers would be, those are guys you are already not projecting to be on your books, and that’s appealing for Dallas, but then for L.A. you are now taking back P.J. Washington.”

Added Buha: “In terms of a legal trade, it would have to be Hardy and LaRavia right now at the minimum in terms of outgoing salary to salary match with P.J.’s contract, plus keep the Lakers under the first apron. You could do Hardy and LaRavia … plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work. I assume it would be at least three of L.A.’s four draft assets, or you could do Jared Vanderbilt … that would also be legal.”

As for if the Lakers and Mavs have discussed a trade involving any players this summer, NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that the Washington-Lakers link is entirely speculation at this time.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

Inserting Washington into a lineup with Doncic, Austin Reaves and the freshly-acquired Walker Kessler surely sounds promising.

After all, fans were told Kessler was a pipe dream. Could P.J. Washington be next?