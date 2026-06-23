Lakers’ Hopes of Landing Former All-Star Take a Hit After Latest Trade Report

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ potential pathway to acquiring Andrew Wiggins may have just narrowed considerably.

After Miami’s blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo initially sparked speculation that the Heat could move Wiggins to regain financial flexibility, new reporting suggests the organization has another player in mind.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Miami has discussed the possibility of moving forward Nikola Jovic instead.

It has also been suggested that Miami could look now to move Nikola Jović to try to acquire some shooting to help space the floor for Antetokounmpo and his new frontcourt sidekick Bam Adebayo,” Stein and Fischer wrote Tuesday.

For the Lakers, the report carries significant implications.

It suggests Miami may view Wiggins not as a salary-clearing trade candidate, but as an important piece of its new championship core.

Earlier Cap Report Had Created Hope for Lakers

The latest reporting represents a notable shift from the speculation that emerged immediately after Miami acquired Antetokounmpo.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron Substack newsletter reported Monday that the Heat are hard-capped at the first apron after using the expanded 125% trade exception mechanism to complete the blockbuster deal.

According to Gozlan, Miami has approximately $18.1 million in first-apron space to fill four roster spots.

Gozlan identified two obvious pathways toward creating additional flexibility: trading Jovic or if Wiggins declines his $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

That analysis fueled speculation that Wiggins could become available and potentially reopen a pursuit the Lakers have quietly monitored for months.

Stein and Fischer’s latest report, however, points in a different direction.

Rather than considering moving Wiggins, Miami appears more inclined to preserve its veteran wing rotation and shop one of its remaining young assets.

Giannis Trade Has Pushed Heat Into Win-Now Mode

The logic behind Miami’s apparent thinking is straightforward.

Franchises do not trade massive packages of young players and draft capital for Antetokounmpo only to begin dismantling the supporting cast around him.

The Heat surrendered Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis and multiple first-round assets to acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee.

The move signaled a clear shift toward maximizing the remainder of Antetokounmpo’s prime.

That makes retaining experienced, proven contributors increasingly important.

Wiggins fits that description.

The former All-Star averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 made three-pointers during the 2025-26 season while providing the type of defensive versatility every contender covets.

Projected alongside Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, Wiggins gives Miami another capable two-way wing who can defend multiple positions without requiring a high-usage offensive role.

Those players are difficult to replace.

Lakers Have Long Viewed Wiggins as Ideal Fit

The Lakers have had interest in Wiggins for months.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last November that Wiggins was “firmly on the list” of players Los Angeles would pursue if Miami made him available.

The appeal is obvious.

At 6-foot-7, Wiggins remains one of the league’s better two-way wings and would help address several needs around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His ability to guard elite perimeter scorers, provide secondary scoring and play alongside multiple ball handlers has made him an intriguing fit in Los Angeles.

Previous reports from Fischer, Marc Stein and Anthony Irwin indicated discussions involving Wiggins and the Lakers stretched back to last summer.

Those talks never gained traction because Miami’s asking price remained steep and because the Heat appeared reluctant to move him.

This latest report suggests that reluctance may be even stronger now.

Nikola Jovic Emerging as More Realistic Trade Candidate

Jovic suddenly appears to be the more logical trade chip.

The 22-year-old forward averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games during the 2025-26 season while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.9% from three-point range in an injury-plagued campaign.

Despite the statistical decline, Jovic remains one of Miami’s few remaining young assets and still possesses intriguing upside as a 6-foot-10 playmaker.

Trading him for additional shooting would allow the Heat to better complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo while preserving most of their veteran rotation.

For the Lakers, meanwhile, the development represents another reminder of how difficult it can be to acquire ideal complementary pieces around Doncic.

Los Angeles still projects to have substantial financial flexibility, even if it re-signs Austin Reaves.

But cap room alone cannot create opportunities that other teams have little interest in exploring.

At least for now, the Heat appear far more focused on maximizing the Giannis era than helping facilitate one of the Lakers’ most intriguing trade pursuits.