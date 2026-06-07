Los Angeles Lakers Land Long-Coveted Center in Bold Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue a new starting center this offseason. Deandre Ayton did well in the regular season, but he had his ups and downs in the playoffs.

Ayton has a player option for next season, which means he could opt out and become a free agent.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks listed a few needs for the Lakers this summer, including shooting, a shot blocker and a lob threat, and an athletic and defensive-minded swingman.

One player who fits one or two of those needs is someone the Lakers have long-coveted, Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Myles Turner Trade Idea Sends Bucks Center To Lakers

With the Milwaukee Bucks expected to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, they could be entering a full rebuild. The Bucks could also get rid of players like Myles Turner, who is just entering the second year of a four-year, $108.9 million contract signed last summer.

Alex Golden of Sports Illustrated had multiple trade ideas involving Turner, including one between the Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s the trade proposal that sends Turner to Hollywood:

Lakers receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt and the 25th pick of the 2026 NBA draft

“The Lakers have long admired Myles Turner, but the Pacers had no interest in trading him at the time,” Golden wrote. “Now with the Bucks aggressively looking to get off of Turner’s long-term money, the Lakers make a move that pairs Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a floor-spacing big that will thrive with a ball handler like Luka.”

Turner solves the shot blocking need for the Lakers, as well as some shooting. He has led the league in blocks per game twice in his career and is a career 36.5% shooter from 3-point range.

On the other hand, the Bucks get an asset in the form of the No. 25 pick in this year’s draft. Deandre Ayton will have to opt into his contract to make this trade idea work, and the Bucks are likely to trade him and Jarred Vanderbilt for more assets if it happens.

Lakers Interested in New York Knicks Big Man

The New York Knicks are two wins away from winning their NBA championship since 1973. One of their key players this season has been center Mitchell Robinson, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in Robinson.

“Teams regularly relayed to me when I’ve asked around about Robinson’s status have pointed to the (Chicago) Bulls, (Charlotte) Hornets, Lakers and (Toronto) Raptors,” Fischer wrote. “Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades.”

Despite being linked to several big men, the Lakers’ priority is retaining Austin Reaves, who is expected to opt out of his contract to become a free agent.