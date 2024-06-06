LeBron James Recently Offered Thoughts on Dan Hurley, New Leader for Lakers Job

The Los Angeles Lakers are in strong pursuit of two-time defending NCAA National Champion coach Dan Hurley of UCONN to lead their sideline, and it appears star player LeBron James may be on board with the drastic pivot.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported via X on Thursday, June 6, that the Lakers are “targeting” Hurley and “are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer” to make him the franchise’s next head coach. Wojnarowski also said that James has been “impressed” with Hurley’s offensive tactics at the collegiate level, which the NBA insider implied could have benefits if L.A. decides to select James’ eldest son, Bronny James, somewhere in the upcoming draft.

“As for the Lakers’ stars, LeBron James has been impressed with Hurley’s sophisticated offensive actions,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Assuming James returns to L.A. in free agency, the possibility of using the 55th overall pick in this month’s NBA draft on USC freshman guard Bronny James makes Hurley an even more intriguing candidate. If that happens, James gets a chance to play with his son and the benefit of Hurley and his staff becoming responsible for Bronny’s pro development.”

James authored a response to a social media post from JJ Redick in April, in which the four-time NBA champion offered effusive praise for Hurley and his assistants.

He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 19, 2024

“He’s so DAMN GOOD!!!” James wrote on X. “Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it.”

JJ Redick Was Among Likely Candidates for Lakers Job

That James’ praise for Hurley came on one of Redick’s social media posts adds a layer of intrigue to the Lakers’ decision to target the UCONN coach so aggressively for their open position.

That is, in part, because James is not just a co-host with Redick on the duo’s “Mind The Game” podcast that launched in March 2024, but because Redick was among the frontrunners for the Lakers job prior to Wojnarowksi’s reporting on Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, James had not publicly voiced his support for Redick, though Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Redick was the leader in the clubhouse when it came to Los Angeles’ next hire.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry sources told The Athletic,” Charania wrote on June 4.

Dan Hurley Has Zero Experience as Head Coach of NBA Team

Hurley has never been an NBA head coach, though he does have 14 years of head coaching experience at the collegiate level.

He started with Wagner in the Northeast Conference 2010-11, remaining there for two years before leaving for Rhode Island and the Atlantic 10 Conference. He served as the head coach there for six seasons before moving over to the University of Connecticut, per Basketball Reference.

Hurely has spent the last six years at UCONN, where he led the team to national titles in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.