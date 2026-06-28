‘Top Suitor’ Emerges for LeBron James if Lakers ‘Offend’ Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers run the risk of alienating LeBron James simply by pursuing other players in free agency or via the trade market over him, which is adding to the notion that the four-time MVP’s run in Southern California may be through after eight seasons.

NBA insider Jovan Buha reported via the “Colin Cowherd Show” on Saturday, June 27 that if the Lakers prioritize restricted free agents or trade targets over a reunion with James, the Miami Heat will become a top landing spot for the four-time champion.

“If the Lakers decide, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go pursue these RFAs or make a trade for somebody and now only have X amount of money left over for you,’ I could see that being offensive to LeBron and him being like, ‘Alright, well if you’re gonna pay me $15 million, I’ll just go get that from Miami,'” Buha said. “If the negotiations sour, and [the two sides] decide it’s not the right fit, I think Miami would be one of the top suitors.”

Heat, Warriors Among Teams With Interest in LeBron James

As a member of the Lakers last season, James is eligible to re-sign with L.A. before free agency officially begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

That he hasn’t is part of an expanding line of thinking around the league that James is now more likely to play elsewhere in 2026-27, according to insider Jake Fischer via a report to ESPN Cleveland on Friday

“There is definitely a lot of belief around the league, around Los Angeles stemming out of Klutch Sports, that LeBron has so many outcomes on the table here,” Fischer said. “People believe it’s more likely than not that he leaves Los Angeles than stays with the Lakers.”

The $15 million figure that Buha referenced is actually the $15.1 million non-taxpayer full midlevel exception (MLE), which multiple teams of repute could attempt to clear in order to add James. The Heat are one of them following their blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which depleted both the draft coffers and roster depth in Miami.

Another franchise that is likely to be in the mix for James at the MLE is the Golden State Warriors, particularly if they aren’t able to swing a bigger deal for a younger star — for instance, a long-shot attempt at Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

Lakers Focused on Building Around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves This Summer

Los Angeles has priorities outside of James entering his age-42 campaign, even though he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds during an All-Star season in 2025-26 and led the Lakers to a Round 1 playoff victory over the Houston Rockets.

L.A. needs a rim-running, rim-protecting center to serve as a lob threat for Luka Doncic on offense and a defensive anchor behind Doncic and the recently re-signed Austin Reaves, who will serve as the Lakers’ dynamic backcourt duo for years to come.

Los Angeles is also hunting 3-and-D wings with size and defensive versatility who can shoot effectively from behind the 3-point line on a strong volume of catch-and-shoot attempts off of regular playmaking from Doncic and Reaves.