Lakers Trade Idea Swapping LeBron James for $90 Million Center Picking Up Steam

The Los Angeles Lakers might decide to get out of the LeBron James business this summer, but that doesn’t mean the franchise won’t sign him to a new contract first.

Bringing James back on a substantial contract will limit the Lakers’ ability to extend Austin Reaves longterm and add meaningfully around Luka Doncic by targeting the type of players with whom he’s shown the ability to win big — rim-running/rim-protecting centers and long, rangy 3-and-D wings.

But letting James walk out the door for nothing eliminates a strong asset from the Lakers’ offseason quiver and could also hurt James in the long run, as it will limit his team options significantly and essentially force him to choose between bigger money or a better chance to win the fifth NBA title of his historic career.

A solution to this issue on both sides of the equation is a sign-and-trade deal, in which the Lakers ink James to a substantial contract that more or less matches that of a player they like around Doncic, who also plays for a contender that James wouldn’t mind joining for the 2026-27 campaign.

Looking around the league, it is hard to find many better fits than center Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who the New York Knicks just swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“REPORT: If the Cavaliers and Lakers were to finalize a LeBron James sign-and-trade, Jarrett Allen would undoubtedly be a part of the trade 👀,” PolyMarket Hoops posted to X on Thursday, May 28, citing a report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “The Lakers are actively seeking a center upgrade this summer to complement Luka Doncic’s skills.”

LeBron James, Jarrett Allen Deal Could Make Sense Financially

Allen averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at the age of 27, while also providing a strong defensive presence on the interior and at the rim.

He is entering the second season of a three-year deal worth $90.7 million and will make $30.24 million in 2026-27. That is essentially a salary sweet spot for James, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Marks wrote on May 22 that he would value James at $30 million annually and kick in a no-trade clause, even despite the fact that the four-time MVP will turn 42 years old in December.

Cleveland is currently over the second apron, which means it can not aggregate salaries to make a trade. As such, the Lakers would have to sign James to a contract that is essentially the exact same value as Allen’s next season to make a move work.

Lakers Might Have to Send Cavaliers LeBron James, First-Round Pick for Jarrett Allen

And while Marks conceded that James’ production last season/playoffs was indicative of a max player, it is unreasonable for his camp to expect that kind of payday unless it comes from some team like the Brooklyn Nets with a bunch of salary cap space that might want to sign James for whatever reason.

Most contenders will only be able to provide James a deal valued at somewhere between the league minimum of $3.9 million and whatever mid-level exception they might qualify to offer (taxpayer, non-taxpayer), the greatest of which maxes out at a little above $15.1 million next season.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested on the May 27 edition of his podcast that while a sign-and-trade between the Lakers and Cavaliers swapping James and Allen is theoretically possible, Cleveland might not be interested unless L.A. adds more to the agreement.

“I’m not even sure if I were the Cavs that I would trade Jarrett Allen for LeBron,” Windhorst said.

“I better be getting a first-round pick or two if I’m the Cavs in that deal,” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps added.