LeBron James Shares Dream of Playing for Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has accomplished just about everything a player can in the NBA, but it came at a cost.

Part of that cost involved James missing out on the collegiate experience entirely. Though he likely would have played only one season, James has said before that had he gone to college, he would have played for coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke University.

Apparently James dreams just like normal folk, both literally and figuratively. He made that clear on Sunday, November 10, by taking to social media and posting details of a literal dream he had the night before, in which he was playing basketball for the legendary Krzyzewski in the ACC.

“Just woke up from having a dream I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there,” James posted to his X account. “Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND!”

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“It turned right into a concert. Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song ‘The Next Episode,'” James continued. “The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my ⏰ went off and I woke up. 😱😀”

LeBron James, Mike Krzyzewski Teamed up Multiple Times With Team USA

James ultimately got the chance to play for Krzyzewski, though he did so as a member of Team USA.

The two paired up for two different Summer Olympic Games in 2008 (Beijing, China) and 2012 (London, England). The United States went undefeated and captured the gold medal in both competitions.

Krzyzewski continued to coach the squad in the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, though James did not take part in that competition. James returned to international action in 2024, helping the U.S. go undefeated in Paris and claiming the third Olympic gold medal of his career. James also served as America’s flag bearer during the opening ceremonies in France this summer.

LeBron James Has Lived Dream of Playing With Son Bronny James as Lakers Teammates

James wil turn 40 years old in December, as he navigates his 22nd professional season and continues playing at an All-NBA level.

Through nine games played in the 2024-25 campaign, James has averaged 23.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds across nearly 35 minutes of court time per night. The Lakers are currently 5-4 in a brutally tough Western Conference.

Beyond winning four NBA Championship trophies and four MVP Awards, among a slew of other honors, James made another basketball dream come true this season when he shared the court during multiple preseason and regular season games with his eldest son, Bronny James, whom Los Angeles selected in the second round of this year’s draft.

Not only has James gotten to see his son make it to basketball’s top level and gotten to play with him as teammates on that stage, he also watched Bronny score his first points as a professional against the Cleveland Cavaliers — James’ first NBA franchise and hometown team (he’s from Akron, Ohio) where Bronny spent many of his formative years.