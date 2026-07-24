Ex-Lakers LeBron James Pushing for Blockbuster NBA Trade for $118 Million Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the only team who knows that LeBron James will not be playing for their franchise this upcoming season. James has a number of other teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, awaiting his decision in NBA free agency.

Behind the scenes, there have been plenty of NBA rumors that James is pushing his next team to strike a blockbuster trade for a familiar co-star. Both Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have been floated as players James would love to reunite with in the coming months.

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported that James is pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade for Irving. Yet, the odds do not appear to be in James’ favor as the Dallas Mavericks are not eager to move on from the star guard.

“League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is,” Goodwill wrote in a July 24, 2026, story titled, “LeBron James’ storybook ending? Why it’s in Miami, not Cleveland.”

Let’s explore the latest NBA news and rumors on James.

LeBron James Rumors: The Heat Are the Best Fit for Ex-Lakers Star in NBA Free Agency, Says Insider

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Irving is on a three-year, $118 million contract with the Mavericks that is slated to run through the 2027-28 season. While James may be pushing for a reunion with Irving in Cleveland, Goodwill makes the argument that it is the Heat who make the most sense for the superstar.

Lakers fans are well-versed on Irving rumors as the point guard was consistently linked to Los Angeles in ongoing trade chatter during James’ Hollywood tenure.

“And while returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third tour would seem like an ideal finish to his career, going back to Miami is simply the best fit,” Goodwill noted. “Both in terms of the basketball — ‘He can go to the Finals with Miami,’ a former teammate of James told ESPN — and the narrative.”

LeBron James Has Not Made a Decision on His Next NBA Team: Insider

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There has been some rumors that James has already made a decision. As one example, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons insists that James is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Also, there have been suggestions made on TV this week that James made up his mind, changed it and is back to square one,” The Athletic’s Joe Vardon detailed in a July 23, article, “LeBron James still hasn’t announced his next NBA team. What is he waiting for?”

“Sources close to James told The Athletic those suggestions were ‘a lie.'”

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Is Leaning Towards the Eastern Conference Teams in NBA Free Agency

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Eastern Conference teams have an edge in landing James. Time will tell if James’ free agency will lead the star back to the Eastern Conference.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania remarked in a July 20, episode of “NBA Today.” “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet, but we know the teams. Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State, Minnesota all are waiting on this.

“This is a domino effect around the league with other free agents as well. My understanding though over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily though on the Eastern Conference teams being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia and we all continue to wait.”