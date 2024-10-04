JJ Redick will unofficially start his NBA coaching career without Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James will be held out of the Lakers’ preseason opening game against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, October 4.

It also means there will be no father-and-son moment between LeBron and his son, Bronny James, the 55th overall pick of this year’s NBA draft.

The reason for LeBron’s absence was not divulged but there was no reported injury, so it is likely just a customary rest for the 39-year-old superstar, who had a long summer.

Redick was non-committal on James and Anthony Davis‘ playing status against the Timberwolves when talked to reporters after their October 3 practice, according to McMenamin.

“Still talking through it,” Redick said. “They’re going to play this weekend. But we’re still talking through what minutes and rotations look like for everybody.”

LeBron’s next chance to play is against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, October 6.

LeBron James ‘Feels Really Good Physically’

LeBron is coming into his 22nd NBA season with a renewed spirit and joy with Bronny in the Lakers’ fold.

But on top of that, LeBron also had a realization when he led Team USA to the gold medal in Paris.

“I do have a lot in the tank. … A lot,” LeBron told reporters at the start of training camp, per Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.

LeBron was named the MVP in the Olympics after averaging 14.2 points and team-highs 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He also averaged 1.3 steals and shot an impressive 66% from the field.

There were no signs of the ankle injury which bothered him last season.

“I had a great summer,” LeBron continued. “Body responded very well. I feel really good physically. Really sharp mentally.”

LeBron became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader last season. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals as he remained one of the league’s stars. He was selected to the All-NBA Third Team at 38 years old.

LeBron just signed a two-year, $104 million contract that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause in the offseason.

JJ Redick’s Coaching Debut

The preseason game against the Timberwolves, last season’s Western Conference finalist who just swapped Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, will mark Redick’s first game at the helm following the Lakers’ exhausting and dramatic coaching search.

Redick got the job after UConn’s Dan Hurley declined the Lakers’ offer.

“When the process was going on and we first met in Chicago, I was getting ready to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals when the Dan Hurley news broke and Rob was quick to call me. We had a great during conversation,” . “During that four-day period, at no point was my ego or my feelings hurt or bruised in any way. Dan Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn, I am a two-time 55 Swish League champion in the third and fourth grade division. I understood.”

While Redick has no prior coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level, he was a 16-year NBA veteran who just retired in 2021.