Ex-Lakers Champ, LeBron James Teammate Has Strong Words After 76ers Decision

“Brilliant move,” he said. “LeBron is the king on the chessboard. He’s got all the right pieces to make the right moves. We all know he’s one of the greatest basketball minds to play the game.”

Rondo, who played with James on the Lakers from 2018 to 2020, and again for a brief stint in the 2021-22 season, believed that with the Sixers’ talent, it was the right move for the league’s all-time leading scorer to end up on a team that he sees as top title contenders.

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“If you give him these types of pieces to play with, I’m an early bet with them being the favorites to win. I’m not a bettor, but if I was to bet, I would bet the Sixers early,” the two-time champion added. “A nice combination of guys that have a lot of fuel in the fire left to prove something this year.”

James had the chance to stay with the Lakers this summer, but instead made the surprise move to join Philadelphia, a decision Rondo believes will pay off based on the talent on the current roster.

Superstar Leaves LA For Philadelphia In Free Agency

James’ free agency decision to move out East was the biggest move of the NBA offseason, and while the 76ers were one of the options, the franchise wasn’t considered at the top of the list to land the 41-year-old’s services. A return to the Lakers, joining the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, or Miami Heat were all seen as more realistic scenarios.

However, according to multiple sources, after the team traded for Brown, it made the 76ers a much more desirable location for James to sign with. The star described the move as his ‘last decision.’

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James wrote on X. “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

Writing for ESPN, Dave McMenamin also detailed how and why James ended up in Philly.

“Though the outcome of the Sixers’ pursuit was somewhat unbelievable for (Mike) Gansey, both he and (Bob) Myers believed in their pitch to James of having the best basketball situation among any of the teams he was considering,” the insider wrote. “Myers even appeared as a guest on Paul’s “Game Over” video podcast with co-host Max Kellerman on July 8 to sell the vision as Philadelphia being the most championship-ready roster that James could join.”

McMenamin also added that James’ camp didn’t think a return to the Lakers was in the cards, despite the team publicly saying they wanted him to end his career in Los Angeles.

“People close to James believed the Lakers were ready to move on from the 22-time All-Star and were never serious about re-signing him despite president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka stating the contrary during an end-of-season news conference after L.A. was swept in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder,” he wrote. “Multiple sources within the Sixers and close to James who spoke to ESPN since the decision were in agreement on one thing: Philadelphia was a bold choice.”

Despite some thinking it was a ‘bold choice’ for James to leave the Lakers and join the 76ers, the basketball reasons are clear. Philadelphia’s title odds skyrocketed, and with arguably the strongest starting lineup in the NBA, as Rondo said, James is in a solid position to compete for one more championship before closing out his career.