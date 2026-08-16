Two-Time NBA Champion Gives Strong Take Regarding LeBron James’ 76ers Decision

Four-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion Rajon Rondo is a big fan of LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Rondo played with James for several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and the two won a title together with the Lakers in 2020. Rondo thinks James will have a great opportunity to add another title to his resume with the Sixers.

Rajon Rondo Calls LeBron James’ Decision to Sign With 76ers ‘Brilliant’

During a recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ Show, Rondo lauded James’ decision to sign with the Sixers.

“Brilliant move. I mean, he’s got arguably the young best point guard in the game [Tyrese Maxey]. I think he averaged 30 points a game this year. Bron is like the king on the chessboard. He has a lot of all the pieces, all the right pieces to make the right moves,” Rondo said.

“We all know he’s a great basketball [player], one of the greatest basketball minds to play the game. If you give him these types of pieces to play with, I’m on an early bet with them being the favorites to win. I’m not a bettor, but if I were to bet, I would bet the Sixers early.”

Rondo thinks that the personalities inside the Sixers locker room played a big role in drawing James to Philadelphia. James shares the same agent as Tyrese Maxey, won a Gold Medal with Joel Embiid and has expressed respect for Jaylen Brown.

“I also think it’s the personalities too in the locker room. I think that plays a big difference,” Rondo said. “I mean, Bron, at this age, you know, he wants to have a good time as well.”

This story will be updated.