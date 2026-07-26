Lakers Legend Calls Out “Hypocrite” Lakers Fans Mad At LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers are having an eventful offseason with many moves, but losing LeBron James remains the biggest story. A new core built around Luka Doncic can find success in the long-term future. However, losing arguably the biggest name in the sport as he plays his final seasons will always be a relevant story with a legacy franchise.

Former Lakers player and current media personality Mychal Thompson took issue with seeing some Lakers fans angry at LeBron:

“If any Laker fans were offended or bothered by LeBron’s decision, they’re all a bunch of hypocrites, and they’re idiots. Think about it. How all of us, every one of us, has made a decision, a business decision to better ourselves, to put ourselves in a better situation, to go to another job that’s better for us, or for our family. This is all LeBron’s doing, putting himself in a better situation. He thinks he’s going to win his fifth ring playing with Big Four in Philadelphia.”

Thompson believes the Lakers fans should respect James’ decision to leave and find a better path towards NBA Championship contention. The Philadelphia 76ers having four All-Star caliber players and a young rising star clearly shows LeBron’s vision. Thompson went on the record to call out “idiot” Lakers fans expressing anger to him.

Why Some Lakers Fans Are Mad At LeBron

The Lakers are a legacy franchise that rarely sees all-time greats leaving them. Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson spent their entire careers with the Lakers after getting drafted there. All-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar left the Milwaukee Bucks for the Lakers and chose to retire there.

Even the greats to leave the franchise like Shaquille O’Neal are traded by the team rather than being the ones to call their own shot. LeBron represents a unique scenario of the Lakers seeing one of the greatest players ever choosing to leave them.

Lakers fans hoped that James would have accepted a cheaper contract to stay there with Luka and Austin Reaves as a star-studded trio. The move to leave before free agency likely upset Lakers fans more realizing that LeBron didn’t even want to give them a chance to sell him on returning.

Examining LeBron James’ Lakers Legacy

Conversations about where LeBron ranks among all-time Lakers and if he’ll get a statue are already being discussed after his departure. James unfortunately joined the Lakers after his peak years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

However, post-prime LeBron was still the best player in the world at the start of the contract and led the Lakers to their only NBA Championship since 2010. James and Anthony Davis should be celebrated for their contributions to that ring, but most Lakers legends have multiple titles there.

LeBron did give the franchise seven strong seasons and left them in a much better place than he found them. While James can’t get a statue ahead of other Lakers that don’t have one, he should get his jersey retired. Thompson was also on the money that Lakers fans should hold no ill will towards LeBron after what he gave the franchise.