Lakers Linked To 3 Backup Center Targets In New Trade Buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new backup center. That’s become clear through the team’s first 13 games of the season, as, despite seeing a successful start, the non-Walker Kessler minutes are arguably the biggest issue for the Purple and Gold so far this year.

The Lakers have been linked to a number of backup big man targets in recent trade rumors, but according to a top team insider, three in particular might stand out: Kel’el Ware and Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as former player Jaxson Hayes, who is currently on the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles has Kevon Looney as the current player getting limited minutes behind Kessler, but as the trade buzz ramps up, it’s clear the Lakers are looking for a new center to replace him, and each of the names mentioned above could be a potential target.

Lakers Hear Three Names As Backup Center Trade Targets

Speaking on a live stream after the Lakers’ seventh win in a row on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, team reporter Jovan Buha discussed Ware, Sims, and Hayes as three trade targets.

He began with Ware, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 17.7 minutes in 12 games for the Bucks this season.

“I thought Ware competed really well. He had four offensive rebounds. He got the better of Kessler several times in those rebounding battles,” Buha said after the Lakers’ win over Ware and Milwaukee. “If it’s two, maybe even three seconds, I would consider that because of his ability to, I think, he could potentially start if he wanted to go double big, or he could come off the bench, play with Mamu.”

He then pivoted to Sims, whom the Lakers were in trade talks for over the offseason before a deal fell through.

“I liked what we saw from Sims. I think his defensive mobility in the pick-and-roll. I like the energy from him and the athleticism,” Buha said. “I think you would take either one as a backup five…Sims, for me, the price would be simple. I would do a second.”

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The Lakers would likely need to match Sims’ salary in a trade, and Bronny James could be someone to get a deal done, as the two are making roughly the same amount of money this season.

Buha finally discussed Hayes, who was playing in Los Angeles the previous few seasons before joining Utah over the summer. Along with stating that losing the backup center was a ‘really unfortunate‘ situation, the reporter brought up the idea of a reunion, as it’s clear the Lakers are missing what he brought to the table.

“Could be a reunion closer to the trade deadline?” he asked. “If you could cash out and get a couple of seconds for Jaxson Hayes, might as well do it. So I could see that being a possibility.”

All of those players could be solid options for the Lakers, and though it’s uncertain if either will be available from now until the February trade deadline, with what the team needs, it could be smart for the front office to explore the availability of each.

Los Angeles Has A Lot Of Big Men To Go After

Along with Ware, Sims, and Hayes, the Lakers have been linked to a ton of other potentially available centers in recent trade rumors.

At one point or another, each of the following names has been mentioned as a trade target for Los Angeles since the season began: PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks, Trey Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic of the New Orleans Pelicans, Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic, and Day’Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets.

The buzz hasn’t been limited to just those names, as if the Lakers are truly searching the trade market, there are others who could be available. However, each of those centers could arrive for a relatively low price and dramatically raise the floor of the team’s ceiling when Kessler is on the bench.

Regardless of whether Rob Pelinka is eyeing one of those players in particular, it does appear likely the Lakers will make a backup center trade in the near future.

“I think it’s clear they need a better functional backup center. It is not Kevon Looney. He has been pulled from the rotation. Does not seem like he’s going to play at all moving forward, barring an injury,” Buha said on a previous episode of his podcast. “So with that roster spot, like, not being taken up by a rotation player, they need another center-sized player to help.”

Through the team’s first 13 games of the year, it’s clear Looney isn’t the answer, as he doesn’t offer the rim protection and athleticism the Lakers need in that backup big man role. There are a ton of targets available, and though Los Angeles might need to give up its limited amount of remaining draft assets or young players, capitalizing on the hot start to the season by adding one of the available names is likely the franchise’s best move.