Lakers Add Long-Coveted Player in Shrewd Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out ways to improve the roster after being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a disappointing finish to the year. Since then, LA has already gotten to work on getting better.

Los Angeles has already re-signed Austin Reaves to a max contract. That took a big chunk of their cap space away, but that’s what they wanted to do. Bringing him back was always their priority. Now, they have bigger issues on the roster to fix.

This trade proposal would see the Lakers add a long-coveted player, Myles Turner, to help improve the center spot.

Lakers Finally Land Myles Turner in Smart Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal, checked by the Spotrac trade machine:

Lakers receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, 2030 first-round pick, lottery-protected, 2033 second-round pick

Los Angeles has long coveted Turner. They have been interested in him since his days with the Pacers. He would give them a better rim protector than Ayton, and he’s locked into a long-term contract. He spreads the floor, which helps Luka Doncic with his style of play.

The Lakers have already tried to trade Knecht once, so that is not an issue. He clearly does not fit into their future plans. LaRavia is a nice depth piece, so losing him wouldn’t be ideal. Trading a lottery-protected first is a low-risk move, even with the new lottery rules.

Adding Turner would have them solidify their starters. This would also mean they wouldn’t have enough space to bring back LeBron James, which already seems to be the case. It seems almost certain at this point that James will be playing for a new team next season.

Los Angeles has to figure out a way to bring in more depth after this trade, but only one of the players in the trade would possibly be part of their plans. Even though Turner had the worst year of his career with the Bucks, getting to play with a dynamic point guard again should unlock him.

Los Angeles has to Build a Better Frontcourt

Doncic has proven that he can borderline carry a team to the Finals. That’s what he did in 2023 with the Mavericks. What the Lakers need to do is give him a competent frontcourt to help him out. Bringing back Rui Hachimura would be smart, although that doesn’t seem likely.

Adding Turner at center would be a good start. Finding a solid small forward who is less expensive than James is necessary. Rob Pelinka has a big puzzle that he has to put together in the next few months. It will be hard for them to put together a championship-contending team heading into next season.

Pelinka likely understands that, and building this team is more about the future than anything else.