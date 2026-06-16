Lakers Considered 7-Foot-4 Center Move Before Dramatic U-Turn

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-draft preparations appear to be in full swing ahead of the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24.

The possibility remains that Los Angeles could move future draft capital, including the No. 25 overall pick, in a trade for established talent. If not, however, the front office will need to be ready to make its selection when draft night arrives.

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers have worked out as many as 27 prospects, including projected late first-round and early second-round talents such as Zuby Ejiofor, Alex Karaban, and Baba Miller.

Lakers Continue Extensive Search for Frontcourt Reinforcements

It was recently reported that Los Angeles is scheduled to host a pre-draft workout with Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas.

Thomas currently ranks as the highest-rated prospect on HoopsHype’s reported workout list, checking in at No. 26 on its big board, just one spot behind the Lakers’ No. 25 selection.

However, another prospect appears to have briefly entered and exited the Lakers’ draft plans.

The same workout list indicates that Los Angeles evaluated 7-foot-4 center Luigi Suigo as the organization continues to explore options for strengthening the frontcourt.

On June 13, however, Suigo withdrew from the NBA Draft and committed to Villanova for the 2026-27 season.

Whether the Lakers ultimately completed a workout with the Italian big man remains unclear, although he was also reportedly evaluated by the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

It’s possible NBA teams viewed Suigo as a longer-term project and that another year of development at the collegiate level could significantly boost his stock ahead of the 2027 draft.

In ESPN’s latest top 100 prospect rankings, Suigo was listed as the No. 32 prospect in the class and projected as an early second-round selection with the potential to rise into the late first round.

Luigi Suigo Postpones NBA Dream After Draft Withdrawal

Suigo developed through the youth ranks at Pallacanestro Varese before joining Olimpia Milano’s junior program in 2022.

He remained with the Italian club until 2025, making several appearances at the senior level, before moving to Serbian powerhouse KK Mega Basket.

Across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, Suigo averaged 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 55.8% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range on 1.8 attempts per contest.

“A big, mobile center with a high skill level and a lot of upside,” NBA Draft Room recently wrote. “Has a long ways to go with his development but has tools you can’t teach and a flashes some really nice skills.”

Meanwhile, ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo recently projected Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance to the Lakers in his latest mock draft.

There is little doubt that Quaintance falling to No. 25 would represent exceptional value from a talent standpoint. However, ongoing concerns surrounding his knee injury could ultimately cause him to slide further down the board than many initially expected.

Whether the Lakers would be comfortable investing in a prospect with a notable injury history remains uncertain, particularly after navigating an injury-interrupted rookie campaign from Adou Thiero.

One thing does appear increasingly clear, though: if the Lakers keep the pick, adding frontcourt depth is likely to be high on Rob Pelinka’s list of priorities as the organization searches for a long-term, cost-effective solution in the paint.