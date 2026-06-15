Lakers Get Major Draft Update Ahead of Pivotal Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers face a busy offseason, with the front office in the midst of a major reshuffle and several key contract decisions looming.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura headline the list of notable expiring contracts, while Los Angeles could also emerge as a major player in restricted free agency if significant salary cap flexibility opens up.

Before any of those decisions are made, however, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24, with more details continuing to emerge about the prospects working out for the franchise.

Lakers Reportedly Set to Work out Highly-Rated Guard Prospect

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers have worked out as many as 27 prospects, including projected late first-round and early second-round talents such as Zuby Ejiofor, Alex Karaban, and Baba Miller.

It has now been reported that Los Angeles is scheduled to host a workout with Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas.

Thomas is currently the highest-ranked prospect featured on HoopsHype’s reported workout list, checking in at No. 26 on its big board, one spot behind the Lakers’ No. 25 selection.

Across 37 games this season, including 21 starts, Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while emerging as one of the SEC’s most dynamic young scorers.

The 19-year-old also shot an impressive 41.6% from three-point range on 5.3 attempts per contest, showcasing the type of perimeter shooting that is highly valued in today’s NBA.

Thomas elevated his game during the NCAA Tournament, scoring 21 and 19 points in Arkansas’ first two tournament victories to help lead the Razorbacks to the Sweet Sixteen.

He followed that up with 17 points against Arizona and finished the tournament with eight steals across three games, further highlighting his impact on both ends of the floor.

“A big time shot-maker with range on his jumper, Thomas has a silky smooth game and just knows how to put the ball in the bucket,” NBA Draft Room previously wrote. “Competes at a high level and gives good effort on both ends.”

Meleek Thomas Could Offer Scoring Punch off LA Bench

Whether the Lakers would use another first-round pick on a guard remains uncertain, particularly after recent investments in Dalton Knecht and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Still, Thomas presents an intriguing option as a young scoring guard who could provide offensive firepower and long-term depth behind Luka Doncic and Reaves, should the latter re-sign this summer.

“Shooting versatility and the ability to play in ball screens with pacing, a dangerous pull-up game and floater should help Meleek Thomas succeed in a combo-guard role,” Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently wrote.

“He mostly defended well at Arkansas and managed to blend in nicely despite having to share time with Darius Acuff Jr.”

Other perimeter prospects recently connected to the Lakers in mock drafts include Texas guard Dailyn Swain and Duke wing Isaiah Evans.

At the same time, Los Angeles could still opt to strengthen the frontcourt, particularly given Deandre Ayton’s inconsistent campaign and uncertain future with the organization.

Notably, the last time the Lakers selected a true big man in the draft was in 2016, when they landed Ivica Zubac with the No. 32 pick in the second round.

The Lakers also retain the option of including the No. 25 pick in a trade for established talent.

If they ultimately keep the selection, however, the late first-round range appears to offer several intriguing options, with Thomas among the most appealing prospects currently projected to be available.