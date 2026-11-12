Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Ankle Injury After Lakers’ Win Over Bucks

Luka Doncic gave Los Angeles Lakers fans a reason to feel better Wednesday night after an ankle injury briefly threatened to overshadow another impressive victory.

The Lakers superstar acknowledged feeling pain after twisting his right ankle late in a 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he expressed confidence that the injury would not become a significant problem.

“Obviously painful a bit but I’ll be fine,” Doncic told reporters after the game.

His comments offered reassurance after a frightening sequence that sent him to the locker room during the fourth quarter.

The injury came as Los Angeles was closing out its seventh consecutive victory, improving to an NBA-best 11-2 record.

Luka Doncic Addresses Ankle Injury Scare

Doncic hurt his right ankle after landing on Kyle Kuzma’s foot during a fourth-quarter three-point play.

The five-time All-Star remained on the floor in obvious discomfort before eventually getting to his feet.

He stayed in the game long enough to attempt his free throw but headed to the locker room afterward.

Los Angeles held a comfortable 114-90 lead with 4:23 remaining when Doncic departed.

The injury naturally raised concerns, especially considering how important the Slovenian superstar has been to the Lakers’ outstanding start.

However, coach JJ Redick sounded optimistic during his postgame news conference.

“Luka, I think is fine. Just a light tweak,” Redick told reporters.

Doncic’s subsequent remarks reinforced that assessment.

Although he admitted the ankle was painful, he did not suggest the injury would require an extended absence.

The 27-year-old finished with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

He also knocked down five three-pointers while helping Los Angeles build a commanding lead.

Doncic entered Wednesday leading the NBA in scoring, averaging 39.3 points per game.

His offensive production has fueled the Lakers’ impressive opening stretch under Redick.

Lakers Await Austin Reaves Injury Results

While Doncic offered an encouraging update, the Lakers still face uncertainty involving Austin Reaves.

The starting guard exited Wednesday’s victory with a left heel injury and did not return.

Reaves finished with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes before leaving the game.

Redick said Reaves’ initial X-rays came back negative, but additional imaging was scheduled for Thursday.

“His X-rays were negative. We’ll get imaging tomorrow. Probably no update besides that,” Redick said.

The distinction between the two injuries leaves Los Angeles with different concerns entering its next matchup.

Doncic believes he will be fine, while Reaves must undergo further evaluation before the team can determine the extent of his injury.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, giving both players several days before returning to action.

Los Angeles has already dealt with injuries involving Doncic, Reaves and Quentin Grimes during its recent winning streak.

For now, Doncic’s own assessment provides some reassurance after an otherwise unsettling finish in Milwaukee.

His availability for Sunday has not been officially confirmed, but his postgame comments suggest he is optimistic about returning without a lengthy absence.