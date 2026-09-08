Luka Doncic Sends Warning to NBA About New-Look Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the upcoming NBA season with a remade roster, modest outside expectations, and an unmistakable objective within the organization. Before the group has played its first game together, Luka Doncic has made clear that Los Angeles considers itself capable of competing for the title.

“We’re not putting this group together just to have a good season,” Doncic said, according to The Athletic. “The goal is to win a championship.”

Doncic believes the Lakers assembled enough talent to compete against the NBA’s best teams. He also argued that eliminating Los Angeles in a playoff series will present a difficult challenge.

“I think we’re really good,” Doncic said. “We added a lot of talent, and I honestly believe we have everything we need to compete at the highest level.”

“I feel like we have the players to do it, and honestly, I think it’s going to be hard for a team to beat us four times,” he continued. “Now it’s on us to go out there and prove it.”

Lakers’ Slovenia Minicamp Built Early Chemistry

The Lakers started that process during an offseason minicamp in Slovenia that brought the roster together. The gathering gave a team without any shared game experience an opportunity to train, spend time together, and begin establishing relationships before the season.

Their schedule extended beyond basketball. The players shared meals, cycled through Ljubljana, worked out, and participated in other group activities.

When the Lakers asked Doncic to summarize the team with a single word, he chose “happy.” That answer matched the atmosphere teammates have described since returning from Slovenia.

Bronny James offered a similarly upbeat assessment during an interview with ESPN LA.

“Everyone’s great,” James said. “We’ve been in the gym working. It’s good vibes everywhere. I think that, again, the Slovenia trip helped because we got back home, we got to work and it’s coming around.”

The early unity recalls the chemistry surrounding the Lakers’ 2019-20 championship roster. That group also had several new pieces but quickly developed a strong connection that carried onto the court.

This Lakers team must now determine whether its promising start can produce a similar result.

Sasa Doncic Wants to See Lakers Prove It

Luka’s father, Sasa Doncic, has heard positive reviews about the minicamp but remains curious about whether those experiences will translate once the season begins.

“They were there, they had a crazy and unforgettable time, at least that’s what they say,” Sasa told Mozzart Sport. “I don’t know, time will tell how it will be. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Sasa added that his main focus remains with Ilirija, though he will support the Lakers because Luka plays for the franchise. He also stopped short of evaluating whether Rob Pelinka assembled the right roster, saying the results will provide that answer.

Those perspectives capture where Los Angeles stands before its first game. Luka sees enough talent to win a championship, James sees a roster developing chemistry, and Sasa wants to judge the finished product on the court.

The optimism matters, but Luka also supplied the standard by which the season will ultimately be measured. Los Angeles did not assemble this group merely to enjoy a respectable year. Doncic believes it can win the title, and the Lakers must now prove him right.