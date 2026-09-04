Lakers’ Bronny James Reveals Role Next to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

LeBron James’ move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers created questions about what might come next for Bronny James. The younger James, however, remains with Los Angeles and spent part of August in Slovenia for a minicamp organized by Luka Doncic.

“All across the board. I’m trying to get better, playing with Luka and AR still, so I’m gonna be off-ball when it’s needed,” James said during an appearance on the “Mason & Ireland” show. “I need to be able to knock down shots and create for others, and I think I’ve been doing a good job with that this summer.”

The answer offered a direct look at how James envisions fitting beside Doncic and Austin Reaves. He expects to work away from the ball when the Lakers’ established creators control the offense, but he also wants to give the team another option when a possession calls for him to initiate.

Play

Bronny James Preparing for Flexible Lakers Role

James did not limit his potential contribution to one specific responsibility. His summer work focused on becoming a more complete offensive player who can adjust to the lineup and situation around him.

“I feel like I can be a secondary ballhandler to Luka and AR and generate whatever offense in catch-and-shoot, and pick-and-roll offense and stuff like that,” James said. “So, you know, I just pride myself in being an all-around player, and whatever is needed, I’m up for.”

That approach allows James to shift between responsibilities throughout the season. Playing off Doncic and Reaves would create catch-and-shoot opportunities, while his ballhandling work could help him organize possessions when the Lakers need another creator.

James’ comments also make clear that he does not expect the offense to revolve around him. He instead wants to complement the players around him while staying ready for broader duties when the opportunity comes.

The situation represents another change for James, whom Los Angeles drafted 55th overall in 2024. As he prepares for his third season, the Lakers’ summer roster overhaul has made him one of the team’s longest-tenured players, Fadeaway World reports. Only Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt have spent more time with Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about that,” James said. “It’s crazy. Yeah. Yeah. I’m like got a bigger voice in the gym right now, and it feels weird.”

Slovenia Trip Helps New Lakers Build Chemistry

Doncic’s Slovenia minicamp gave James and the Lakers’ reshaped roster a chance to work and spend time together before the season. James remembered the visit for much more than basketball, pointing to Ljubljana Castle, Lake Bled, and the surrounding scenery as highlights.

“We had the Slovenia trip; that was great,” James said. “I mean, the city was great. We had the [Ljubljana] Castle that was close to us. Then we went to Lake Bled, which is great.”

New Lakers addition Ziaire Williams said the connections formed in Slovenia could benefit the team on the court. Williams and James previously played together at Sierra Canyon. James agreed with his former teammate and said the group continued building on that connection after returning home.

“Everyone’s great,” James said. “We’ve been in the gym, working. It’s good vibes everywhere. I think that again, the Slovenian trip helped, because we got back home, we got to work, and it’s coming around.”

James now enters the season with a clearer idea of what the Lakers may need from him. Shooting, secondary playmaking, and adaptability headline his stated priorities. His changing voice inside the gym also shows that his place on this new-look roster extends beyond simply being LeBron James’ son.