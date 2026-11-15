Lakers Get Luka Doncic Injury News After Austin Reaves Setback

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Austin Reaves on Sunday in Phoenix, but they won’t have to worry about their other star guard.

Luka Doncic is not listed on the Lakers’ injury report for their matchup against the Suns, an encouraging development after the NBA’s leading scorer injured his right ankle during Wednesday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Luka Doncic injury update comes as Los Angeles prepares to play without Reaves, who has been ruled out with a bruised left heel.

Doncic and Reaves both exited Wednesday’s 123-112 win in Milwaukee, briefly raising concerns about the health of the backcourt that has powered the Lakers to an NBA-best 11-2 start.

Now, with Reaves unavailable, Doncic will carry an even greater offensive responsibility as Los Angeles pursues its eighth consecutive victory.

Luka Doncic Avoids Injury Report After Ankle Scare

Doncic appeared to hurt his right ankle late in Wednesday’s game and headed to the locker room without returning.

The Slovenian superstar finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists before departing.

Despite the concerning scene, coach JJ Redick offered reassurance when the Lakers returned to practice Friday.

“Luka is fine,” Redick said. “The expectation would be he’s available.”

Saturday’s injury report reinforced that assessment, with Doncic absent from the list of players dealing with injuries.

The 27-year-old has been sensational through the opening weeks of the season.

He leads the NBA in scoring at 38.6 points per game while averaging 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

His production has helped the Lakers build one of the league’s most dangerous offenses following LeBron James’ departure.

However, Sunday’s matchup presents a different challenge.

Reaves, who averages 24.7 points and 4.7 assists, will miss the game after injuring his left heel against Milwaukee.

The guard landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt in the third quarter and eventually removed himself from the contest.

Initial X-rays were negative, and Redick described the injury as minor Friday.

The Lakers nevertheless opted to give Reaves additional recovery time rather than risk aggravating the bruise.

L.A. Needs More From Doncic Without Austin Reaves

Reaves’ absence leaves Los Angeles without its second-leading scorer.

The Lakers have relied heavily on their starting backcourt, with Doncic and Reaves combining to average 63.3 points per game.

That partnership has helped fuel a seven-game winning streak and Los Angeles’ impressive early-season record.

Without Reaves, Redick will need additional contributions from his supporting cast.

Collin Sexton is questionable because of a right orbital laceration suffered against Milwaukee.

Sexton required stitches following a collision with Bucks guard Ryan Rollins, although the Lakers ruled out a concussion.

Bronny James is also questionable because of an illness, while Adou Thiero is dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Rookie Cameron Carr has been ruled out with an illness.

Quentin Grimes, meanwhile, could provide valuable minutes after recovering from a sprained finger that sidelined him for two games.

The Lakers will face a Phoenix team led by Devin Booker, with Sunday’s tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Pacific at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Doncic’s availability doesn’t eliminate the challenge posed by Reaves’ absence.

But after both guards left Wednesday’s victory with injuries, having the league’s leading scorer cleared to play gives Los Angeles an important advantage.

The Lakers will need him to deliver again if they hope to extend their winning streak.