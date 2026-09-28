Luka Doncic Says ‘It Feels Great’ To See LeBron James’ Lakers Departure

Luka Doncic made his thoughts clear on the Los Angeles Lakers at the team’s media day following the departure of NBA superstar LeBron James in free agency.

In a three-word comment in response to Doncic and Austin Reaves now being the leaders on the team, Doncic was blunt in his opinion.

“It feels great,” the Lakers star said.

Doncic also addressed other topics during the Lakers’ media day, along with the team’s offseason changes, the minicamp trip he hosted in Slovenia, his health, and more.

Luka Doncic On LeBron James Lakers Departure: “It Feels Great”

When asked about how he felt with James now on the Philadelphia 76ers and he and Reaves now taking new leadership roles, along with saying that it ‘feels great,’ Doncic cited his previous experience as a reason why he has confidence in this new-look Lakers roster.

“Obviously it’s a new challenge, (but) I’ve been in this position before in my career a few times, so it’s not new to me,” the Lakers star said on James leaving and the changes the franchise underwent this summer. “But I feel great. I feel excited, and like I said, I’m ready to go.”

This is Doncic’s first full season with the Lakers that he’s the star of the show. Reaves remains a huge piece for the team, but general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick have made it clear over the offseason that Doncic is the priority, as in the past it was James.

Reports have also emerged that, unlike James, Doncic is taking a step back from decision-making, and rather letting Pelinka and Redick ‘do their jobs,’ which differs from reports about how James would handle himself on his previous teams.

Though it might look like a shocking statement on paper in response to a question about James leaving the team, it appears Doncic is happy to be taking on a new role for the Lakers this season.

LA Star Offers Injury Update At Media Day

Doncic also addressed several other topics during his time at the podium on media, but perhaps most important were the Slovenian’s comments about his health.

Doncic missed the last few weeks of the 2025-26 NBA regular season and didn’t play in the playoffs due to a leg injury. However, when speaking to reporters, he said he’s ready to go for the upcoming campaign.

“Right now I’m feeling great. I feel rested, mentally I feel great, (so) I can’t wait for this season to start,” he said.

Doncic was also asked about any restrictions on the court coming back from the injury.

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“No, no, no, no,” he added, with a slight smile on his face.

While the Lakers star himself didn’t necessarily offer too much insight on his health, reporters present at media day had a bit more to say about him.

“Here in LA, Luka Dončić says he has no restrictions from the hamstring injury that cost him the end of last season,” Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote on an injury update for the Lakers’ star at media day. “As a side note, he looks to be in fantastic shape. Considering the state of affairs regarding his body at the end of his Dallas tenure, it’s worth noting that he has managed to upgrade his physical state for a second consecutive summer.”

Doncic and the Lakers have been a big topic of conversation during the offseason, especially amid the departure of James in free agency.

Regardless, with a completely new team, there are still the same high expectations for the Purple and Gold next season as Doncic enters his first full year as the lone global superstar on the roster.