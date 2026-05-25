Lakers Linked to Former Celtics Center as Luka Doncic Lob Threat

The Los Angeles Lakers could be on the market for a new starting center this offseason after Deandre Ayton‘s disappointing performances in the playoffs. The Lakers have been linked to a former Boston Celtics big man, who has been called a Luka Doncic lob threat and a rim protector.

Speaking on The Sedano & Kap Morning Show on ESPN Los Angeles, Bobby Marks was asked about who the Lakers could target in free agency. Marks named Robert Williams III as a player to watch out for this summer, not just for the Lakers but for multiple teams as well.

“The one name that picked up the most buzz, a lot of teams in Chicago last week, was Robert Williams,” Marks said, via HoopsHype. “That’s the name. You have to be cautious with that because of his games availability, the minutes. That’s the one guy, I don’t want to say neutralized Victor Wembanyama, but I think guarded him probably one of the best certainly in the playoffs in the first round.”

The ESPN analyst added, “That would be the guy. He’s probably one of the top unrestricted free agent centers out there. I think he gives you that shot blocker, that rim protector, that guy that can lob threat for Luka Doncic.”

Play

Marks added that Williams, who has been with the Portland Trail Blazers since 2023, could be in line for an annual salary of $12-13 million next season. The Lakers have plenty of competition, like the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers’ Offseason Plans Revolves Around Luka Doncic

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to continue building around Luka Doncic this offseason. Doncic signed an extension last season with the belief that the Lakers will improve their roster.

The priorities for the Lakers include adding a lob threat for Doncic in the mold of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. They also would love to add more athleticism, as well as two-way defensive wings.

Another goal for the Lakers is to secure a secondary playmaker alongside Doncic, who prefers to have Austin Reaves as his long-term backcourt partner. He has always played well with a scoring guard like Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals with the Doncic-Brunson duo in 2022 and the NBA Finals with the Doncic-Irving pairing in 2024.

Luka Doncic’s Offseason

While the Lakers are going to be busy improving the roster in the offseason, Luka Doncic will have time to rest. Doncic continues to recover from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that kept him out of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

He even decided to skip representing Slovenia this offseason in the upcoming window for the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. He plans to keep himself busy by spending time with his daughters following a rough year in his personal life.

The Lakers have roughly four months to get it together before the start of training camp.