Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Doncic Gets Great NBA News After 1-Game Injury Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers have received another reason to celebrate Luka Doncic’s remarkable start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

On Monday, November 9, the NBA announced that Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from November 2-8. The Lakers superstar earned the honor after averaging 45.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists while leading Los Angeles to a 4-0 record during the award period.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson earned the corresponding Eastern Conference honor.

The recognition comes as Doncic continues a scoring stretch that has placed him alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history. It also arrives just hours before his anticipated return to the Lakers’ lineup following a one-game injury absence.

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Atlanta Hawks?

Doncic is expected to play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks after being left off the Lakers’ official injury report.

The 27-year-old missed Sunday’s 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons because of lower-back tightness, marking his second absence of the season.

However, his absence from Monday’s injury report indicates that the back issue is no longer expected to prevent him from playing. The Lakers have not announced a minutes restriction for Doncic’s return.

That distinction matters considering his workload this season. Doncic has averaged approximately 36 minutes per game while carrying one of the league’s heaviest offensive responsibilities.

There has been no indication that Los Angeles plans to reduce his workload against Atlanta, although his exact playing time will ultimately depend on the game’s circumstances.

Monday’s matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

The Lakers have managed to win both games Doncic has missed, including Sunday’s victory in Detroit behind a season-high 43 points from Austin Reaves.

As Heavy previously reported, Reaves was listed as questionable for Monday’s contest because of an illness, while Quentin Grimes was ruled out with a finger injury.

Doncic’s expected return gives Los Angeles its leading scorer back as the team attempts to extend its five-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic Stats: Lakers Star Making NBA History in 2026-27

Doncic’s latest NBA honor reflects an extraordinary opening stretch to the season.

Through his first nine appearances, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range.

His scoring has been particularly remarkable.

According to the NBA, Doncic’s 361 points through nine games placed him alongside Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in league history to average at least 40 points through their first nine appearances of a season.

He also joined Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to score at least 40 points in four consecutive games.

That streak culminated in a 53-point performance during the Lakers’ 124-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on November 6.

Doncic shot 17-for-33 from the field in that contest, adding five rebounds and five assists while helping Los Angeles overcome a 16-point deficit.

The performance further strengthened his early MVP case. Doncic occupied the top spot in the NBA’s inaugural Kia MVP Ladder of the 2026-27 season, released November 6.

His latest Player of the Week award adds another accolade to an opening stretch that has helped the Lakers establish a 9-2 record.

And if Doncic scores at least 40 points against Atlanta on Monday, he will join a particularly exclusive group of NBA players to accomplish the feat in five consecutive appearances, including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, Allen Iverson and Elgin Baylor.