Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Doncic Praises Kyrie Irving Amid NBA Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to have a busy offseason, with several key players entering free agency. They also have to improve the roster around Luka Doncic, who has been vocal about the team’s build in recent days.

Doncic is currently back home in Slovenia, recently holding The One Tournament with Jordan Brand. He spoke to the media during the event, and one of the questions asked was about which player he likes to play one-on-one.

The Lakers superstar named former Dallas Mavericks teammate Kyrie Irving, whom Doncic had nothing but good things to say about.

“We played a lot in practices,” Doncic said, via 24ur. “One guy I played with, and it was really something unbelievable, was Kyrie. He is really the kind of one-on-one player who does not exist anywhere else in the world. Playing against him was the most beautiful.”

Doncic and Irving played together from 2023 to 2025, leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024. They came up short against the Boston Celtics, and the Mavericks ended up trading Doncic to the Lakers last year in one of the most shocking deals of all time.

Luka Doncic Sends Message To Lakers

Speaking to Gigantes del Basket in Madrid, Spain, Luka Doncic revealed what he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to do this offseason. Doncic highlighted the franchise’s need to add shooters and an athletic big man around him.

“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic said, via EssentiallySports. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much and it helps me out. I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

Some of the centers linked to the Lakers include Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons. Both players are restricted free agents, while unrestricted free agents, such as Robert Williams III and Mitch Robinson, have been mentioned as potential targets.

As for shooters, the Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing back Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart. LeBron James‘ return is also a possibility, but it’s not the utmost priority.

Luka Doncic’s Offseason

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic has been cleared for basketball activities since late May. Doncic will be able to train and work out following his left hamstring injury that cost him the entire playoffs.

Doncic is currently in Slovenia, spending time with her daughters Gabriela and Olivia, after a tumultuous situation with ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes.