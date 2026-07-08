The Luka Doncic Reason Why Kevon Looney Signed with Lakers in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy start to the offseason, and that continued on Tuesday when the team signed veteran center Kevon Looney to a one-year, $3.9 million contract in free agency. The Lakers knew they needed to shake up their center rotation ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, and they have resoundingly done so over the past few weeks.

After trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles needed another big man to come in and work alongside Walker Kessler and Sandro Mamukelashvili. The three-time NBA champion Looney will do just that, and according to a new report, it sounds like superstar point guard Luka Doncic inadvertently played a big role in his decision to sign with the Lakers.

How Luka Doncic Influenced Kevon Looney to Sign with the Lakers

Los Angeles knew it needed help at the center position, but this spot is going to look completely different when the team returns to action next year. Ayton and Jaxson Hayes are both gone, with Kessler leading the way now after the team pulled off a major sign-and-trade for him with the Utah Jazz. Behind him, Looney and Mamukelashvili will fill in the gaps.

Looney is quickly going to become one of the senior spokesmen in the Lakers’ locker room. A first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Looney spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, helping them win three titles as part of their recent dynasty. He departed the team after the 2024-25 campaign and spent the past year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

During his brief stint with the Pels, Looney never managed to carve out a role for himself, as he played in just 21 games, averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Despite that, Looney still had some solid offers on the table in free agency. He opted to sign a cheaper deal with the Lakers, and it sounds like having the ability to team up with Doncic played a big role in his decision-making process.

“I’m told Kevon Looney chose the Lakers over other teams interested in signing him on a minimum deal due to the immediate opportunity to contribute off the bench behind Walker Kessler and be a veteran leader for a younger team led by Luka Doncic,” NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported in a post on X.

What Can the Lakers Expect from Kevon Looney in the 2026-27 Campaign?

Despite entering his 12th NBA campaign, Looney is still only 30 years old, meaning he should have some good basketball left in him. Sure, he’s coming off the worst season of his career, but he still has something to offer for a team like the Lakers. Whereas a guy like Mamukelashvili is more of an offensive threat at the center position, Looney is known for his interior defense and his rebounding.

Los Angeles is going to aim to use its big men in pick-and-roll scenarios, but that’s likely going to be more of Kessler and Mamukelashvili’s job. Looney’s focus is going to revolve around anchoring the paint when he’s on the court, and finding a way to snag rebounds on both ends of the floor. Assuming he can do that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Looney put himself back on the map after a disappointing year with the Pelicans.