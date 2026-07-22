Luka Doncic Reveals What He Learned Most From LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have come to terms with losing LeBron James this offseason, but Luka Doncic has nothing but love and respect for his former teammate. NBA fans were treated to an unexpected pairing of two generational figures teaming up for a season and a half after the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic.

A recent interview saw Luka asked what he learned most from teaming with LeBron, and he gave a great answer:

“First of all, off the court, you know, all the things he does just to be ready for the game. And obviously on the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is. He shows up like 10 hours before the game. So I mean that was really the main like — I came to the arena, he was already done working out. I was like, what?”

A strong work ethic and preparation are two aspects of the job that someone of James’ level could take for granted. The best players in the league have such immense talent that these things can get lost in translation. However, Doncic and fellow teammate Austin Reaves have both praised LeBron’s work ethic. James has likely inspired them to follow the same model of doing everything necessary before and after games for overall success.

LeBron Didn’t Love Playing With Luka Doncic

While both men only have positive things to say about the other, there is reason to believe James didn’t fully enjoy teaming with Doncic. The trade that brought Luka to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie put LeBron in a new situation for the first time in his career.

Doncic was the first player to get top star status over James and made LeBron the second most important player on a team for the first time. Head coach JJ Redick prioritizing Reaves’ ascension during a breakout season saw James pushed to the third option at times.

Rich Paul stated that LeBron would always do what was asked of him for the betterment of the team, but he also added that James could have been utilized better. Part of the reason for James leaving the Lakers is to have a bigger role on his next team.

Luka Doncic Must Follow LeBron’s Blueprint

Outside of work ethic and talent, James and Doncic share a lot of similar traits. Luka’s NBA role has seen him carrying offenses and getting the most out of his less talented teammates similar to LeBron with the Cleveland Cavaliers of past eras.

Doncic must be the engine that leads the entire team now that he doesn’t have James on the roster. Reaves is a solid sidekick, but the rest of the roster is full of role players designed to play effective NBA basketball that caters to Luka’s style.

The future of the Lakers now revolves around Doncic being able to be the face of a franchise that wins an NBA Championship. All the pressure is on Luka since he’s the biggest star and General Manager Rob Pelinka is making every decision to appease Doncic.