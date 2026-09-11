Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Campaigns for Another Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena

On September 8, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Phil Jackson will be honored with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena next season.

Jackson had two coaching stints with the Lakers, helping the franchise win five NBA championships.

His statue at the Star Plaza will be unveiled on April 9, 2027, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, as per the team’s official press release.

“Phil Jackson defines championship basketball for a reason,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said. “His masterful approach to coaching brought out the best in some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.”

Jackson is just the second Lakers coach to receive the honor. Pat Riley’s statue was unveiled back in February.

Magic Johnson Campaigns for Another Statue

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the news of Phil Jackson’s statue announcement.

Johnson cited California Post’s Khobi Price, who called on the Lakers to honor Dr. Jerry Buss.

“‘He’s not only the greatest owner in NBA history but he also has a strong argument for the greatest franchise owner in sports history.’ Words from Khobi Price in his latest article in the @nypost – and he’s exactly right!” Johnson tweeted.

“I 100% agree that Dr. Jerry Buss is the greatest franchise owner in sports history and deserves a statues in front of Crypto arena soon in his honor!” the Lakers legend added.

The former owner of the Lakers won 10 championships in charge of the franchise, as well as two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks.

His ownership was so influential that he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2010.

Johnson was part of five NBA championship teams during Buss’ tenure as owner.

Other Statues Outside Crypto.com Arena

Phil Jackson’s upcoming statue will be the 10th statue representing the Los Angeles Lakers outside Crypto.om Arena.

Jackson joins the following Lakers legends:

Magic Johnson | Player | 1979-1991, 1996

Chick Hearn | Broadcaster | 1961-2002

Jerry West | Player and Coach | 1960-1974 and 1976-1979

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Player | 1975-1989

Shaquille O’Neal | Player | 1996-2004

Elgin Baylor | Player | 1958-1971

Kobe Bryant | Player | 1996-2016

Kobe and Gianna Bryant | Player and Daughter

Pat Riley | Player and Coach | 1970-1975 and 1979-1990

Five other personalities have statues at Star Plaza. Four represent the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL and the other one is an iconic boxer.

Wayne Gretzky | Player | 1988-1996

Oscar De La Hoya | Boxer | East Los Angeles Native

Luc Robitaille | Player | 1986-1994, 1997-2001 and 2003-2006

Bob Miller | Broadcaster | 1973-2017

Dustin Brown | Player | 2003-2022

Kobe Bryant is also set to have another statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. He will be wearing the No. 24 jersey in his third and final statue.

Bryant was wearing the No. 8 jersey in his first statue. He was in street clothes in his statue with daughter Gianna.