Magic Johnson Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Signing Two Veteran Guards

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson is thrilled with the moves made by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

The Rob Pelinka-led front office re-signed Austin Reaves and then acquired Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney, Jaden Hardy, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle to completely reshape the roster around franchise star Luka Doncic.

While reacting to the long list of moves, Johnson said he was particularly excited about the additions of veteran guards Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the two young players Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes,” Johnson wrote on X. “Sexton’s speed and quickness, and Grimes’ scoring and defense make them two great pickups for the Lakers!”

Lakers Get Younger and More Athletic

After watching the Lakers get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, Johnson urged his beloved franchise to get younger and more athletic. He feels that Pelinka and Co. achieved that mission with their free-agency acquisitions. Furthermore, Johnson had rave praise for Kessler, 25, one of the best young rim protectors in the league, and Matisse Thybulle, a former two-time All-Defensive Team selection.

“We got a young, athletic center in Walker Kessler who can score and is a great rim protector, and I was so happy they signed two-time All Defensive player Matisse Thybulle!” Johnson wrote.

“I said this offseason the Lakers had to get younger, more athletic, and faster, and they did just that,” he added in another tweet.

Lakers Not Done Making Moves

By signing Williams and Thybulle, the Lakers now have 16 players signed entering the 2026-27 season, meaning a few players are expected to be either traded or waived. The updated Lakers roster can be seen below.

The Lakers are still not done making moves, as they continue to be linked to the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and P.J. Washington.

Per multiple insiders, the Lakers recently increased their contract offer for Jonathan Kuminga to the $15–$16 million range as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks. To complete the transaction, Los Angeles will send veteran wing Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round draft swap to Atlanta.

While Kuminga’s five-year NBA career has been marred by inconsistency, scouts and analysts believe the 23-year-old still possesses upside thanks to his raw athleticism and ISO scoring ability. The Lakers are reportedly big believers in the Congolese forward’s raw talents, and even tried to acquire him at last season’s NBA trade deadline. He was ultimately shipped to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal for Kristaps Porzingis.