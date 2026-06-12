Magic Johnson Reveals What Could Decide LeBron’s Lakers Future

Eight years after helping recruit LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers, Earvin “Magic” Johnson is once again weighing in on one of the franchise’s most consequential decisions.

Johnson, whose pursuit of James during the summer of 2018 played a key role in bringing the four-time NBA MVP to Los Angeles, said Friday that both sides must soon decide whether to continue their partnership as James approaches free agency.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Johnson suggested the issue may ultimately come down to one question: money.

“I think both sides are going to have to say, ‘Hey, LeBron, I want to come back.’ And the Lakers, ‘We want you,'” Johnson said. “Then what’s the number? I think that’s going to be the key — how much money they pay him.”

The comments come at a pivotal moment for the Lakers, who are entering their first full offseason with Luka Doncic as the franchise’s centerpiece and new controlling owner Mark Walter overseeing basketball operations.

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Full-Circle Moment for Lakers and LeBron James

Johnson’s remarks carry added significance given his history with James.

In 2018, Johnson and then-general manager Rob Pelinka met with James during free agency in what became one of the most important recruiting pitches in franchise history. ESPN later reported Johnson arrived an hour early and waited in his car outside James’ home before the meeting that helped convince the superstar to join the Lakers.

The move reshaped the organization, eventually leading to the 2020 NBA championship and one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

Now, with James preparing for what could be his final major free-agency decision, Johnson believes clarity is needed quickly.

“Mark Walter, the new owner, has to make that call and make that decision,” Johnson said. “And they’ve got to do it soon because the draft is coming, free agency is coming.

“So, hey, LeBron, what do you want to do? Hey, Mark Walter, what do you want?

“They’ve got to have that answer before the draft and before free agency.”

Cavaliers Remain a Popular Speculation

Johnson also addressed the possibility of James finishing his career where it began.

After host Mike Greenberg referenced Charles Barkley’s recent suggestion that James should return to Cleveland, Johnson acknowledged the appeal of such a move.

“Well, that’s not a bad place,” Johnson said. “They’re already set up to win, and you put LeBron in that lineup, that’s a really good lineup and a chance to really do something in the East.”

The Cavaliers have frequently surfaced as a speculative destination because of James’ roots in Ohio and Cleveland’s status as an Eastern Conference contender.

Still, Johnson emphasized that neither James nor the Lakers have publicly indicated what direction they intend to take.

League-Wide Interest Remains Strong

Despite turning 42 during the upcoming season, James continues to draw significant interest across the NBA.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul revealed that approximately 10 to 12 teams have already expressed interest in the future Hall of Famer.

“There have been incoming calls from every team with the excitement of him possibly playing for them,” Paul said. “At 41 years of age, going on 42, that’s something to be extremely proud about.”

"There has been incoming calls from teams with the excitement of LeBron James playing for them.. There has been about 10-12 teams that have reached out" ~ @RichPaul4 #PMSLive https://t.co/ZcpyP4hDTw pic.twitter.com/9HpTQC9FYo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2026

James remains productive at an age when most players have long retired.

He earned his record 23rd All-Star selection this season and continued to produce at an elite level, averaging more than 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game. The Lakers also posted a 15-4 record after March 1 in games he played.

Lakers Face Difficult Financial Decision

The biggest challenge facing Los Angeles may be balancing James’ future with the rest of the roster.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks recently proposed a one-year, $30 million contract with a full no-trade clause as a realistic framework for James’ next deal.

A reduced salary could provide the Lakers additional flexibility to retain key free agents, including Austin Reaves, while improving the roster around Doncic and James.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has repeatedly praised James’ impact on the organization.

“We probably haven’t seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game,” Pelinka said. “Any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster.”

For now, the future remains uncertain.

But as Johnson made clear Friday, the clock is ticking toward a decision that could shape not only James’ final NBA chapter, but also the Lakers’ plans for the years ahead.