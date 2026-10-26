Magic Johnson Sends Strong Message About Luka Doncic, Lakers’ 3-0 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers have given Magic Johnson plenty to celebrate three games into the season. Luka Doncic‘s latest masterpiece, however, left the franchise legend particularly impressed.

Doncic erupted for 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds Sunday, carrying the Lakers to a 132-123 comeback victory over the Utah Jazz.

The performance preserved Los Angeles’ unbeaten start and prompted an enthusiastic reaction from Johnson, who believes the Lakers are playing an exciting brand of basketball.

Magic Johnson Reacts to Luka Doncic’s 52-Point Performance

Johnson didn’t hide his excitement after watching Doncic dismantle Utah’s defense.

“Luka Doncic was just unstoppable today!” Johnson wrote on X Sunday night.

The five-time NBA champion highlighted Doncic’s 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds before offering a broader assessment of the Lakers.

“The Lakers are playing exciting and winning basketball — they are now 3-0 to begin this season!”

It’s a notable endorsement from someone who understands the expectations surrounding the franchise.

Johnson helped build the Lakers’ Showtime identity during the 1980s, when winning and entertaining fans went hand in hand.

Four decades later, Doncic is giving Los Angeles another reason to embrace that tradition.

The Slovenian superstar delivered the NBA’s first 50-point performance of the season while recording his 10th career regular-season game with at least 50 points.

He shot 17-for-30 from the field, including eight 3-pointers, and made several crucial plays when the Lakers needed them most.

Luka Doncic Leads Lakers’ Comeback Against Jazz

The Lakers didn’t exactly cruise to their third victory.

Utah overwhelmed Los Angeles early, racing to a 47-29 lead after the first quarter.

The Jazz stretched their advantage to 18 points before the Lakers began chipping away.

Doncic helped erase that deficit with a spectacular offensive display.

He buried a stepback 3-pointer just before halftime, giving Los Angeles a 74-71 lead.

However, Utah refused to go away.

With the game still hanging in the balance late in the fourth quarter, Doncic delivered again.

His back-to-back 3-pointers capped a decisive 14-5 run and pushed the Lakers ahead 127-121 with 1:42 remaining.

Austin Reaves provided another major lift, finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Together, Doncic and Reaves gave the Lakers enough offense to overcome a difficult start and a relentless Utah attack.

Magic Johnson Sees Encouraging Signs in Lakers

Johnson’s reaction reflected more than admiration for one extraordinary scoring performance.

The Lakers have opened the season with victories over Golden State, the Clippers and Utah.

Their offense has shown considerable firepower, while Doncic continues to establish himself as the team’s unquestioned centerpiece.

Still, the Jazz exposed defensive and rebounding concerns that Los Angeles cannot overlook.

Utah controlled the glass and forced the Lakers to fight back from a substantial early deficit.

Those problems will matter against stronger competition.

But through three games, Los Angeles has demonstrated an ability to respond when things go wrong.

The Lakers return home Tuesday to face the Portland Trail Blazers, looking to extend their perfect start.

For Johnson, the early results have already provided a familiar sight: a Lakers team capable of winning games while putting on a show.