Lakers New $197M Wing Trade Target Could Lead To Massive Disaster

Deep into the 2026 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers remain reportedly interested in making a trade for a top available player after missing out on so many of their other targets earlier this summer.

The Lakers still want to bolster their roster and starting lineup, but at this point in the NBA calendar, the names available aren’t the superstar players that were previously expected to be targeted by Los Angeles.

One player who could be available in a trade this season could be Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets, but if the Lakers are truly ready to make a big swing on the controversial title-winner, it would come as a big risk for a team already tethered down for the next few years to the current names on the roster.

A Lakers Michael Porter Trade Might Not Be Worth The Risk

Writing for Bleacher Report about Lakers trade targets for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, Eric Pincus named Porter as an honorable mention, behind Julius Randle, PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., De’Andre Hunter, and Jarace Walker.

On his own, Porter would be a solid wing option for the Lakers, as his shooting and defensive upside is the type of skill set Los Angeles was hoping to get all offseason.

However, as Pincus mentioned, the $40.8 million Porter is set to be owed this season means the asking price from the Nets could be too high for Los Angeles to match.

“The Lakers could try to acquire (Randle’s) current teammate, Michael Porter Jr., from the Nets; however, a lack of assets and his $40.8 million salary this season make it prohibitive under L.A.’s first-apron hard cap. The math could work later in the year, but the Lakers would need to add Grimes or Mamukelashvili—in addition to Vanderbilt, LaRavia, Hardy and Knecht,” he wrote.

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“Getting large deals like that done during the regular season is complicated, as teams cannot take on more than 15 players under standard contracts. Porter isn’t a “no,” but a first-round pick swap and three seconds feels awfully light to Brooklyn.”

Along with the cost of Porter, the 2023 NBA champion has found himself in hot water several times for comments he’s made on social media or in interviews.

Say the Lakers do make a trade for him. That would only increase the media scrutiny on the forward, which likely wouldn’t be good for the player or team. On his own, he would be a great addition, but considering the trade asking price and his off-the-court risks, perhaps Porter isn’t the best name for the Lakers to send a haul of assets for in an attempt to save what has been considered a failed offseason to build around franchise star Luka Doncic.

The fact that he’s on an expiring contract in the last year of his current deal makes it a bit more likely Brooklyn would consider moving him, but the money he’ll be owed almost guarantees the Lakers wouldn’t have enough to send back in a trade.

If Los Angeles were able to make a trade, having Porter, Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler all on the books would also be nearly impossible. If they somehow made it work, the Lakers would be in cap hell, as a majority of their money would be tied up in four players, which doesn’t tend to be the recipe for championship success.

LA Has Other Trade Targets Available

Along with Porter and the previously mentioned names on Pincus’ list, the writer also added a few other honorable mentions that would be a lot more attainable Lakers trade targets.

That group included Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic. He would play behind Kessler but would be an upgrade at the backup center position over Kevon Looney. He’s only making $7.6 million this season, and putting him in a Mitchell Robinson-type role could be beneficial for the Lakers if they can get him in a trade.

“The Lakers may be better off finding a team looking to get out of salary, like the Orlando Magic, who are surprisingly above the luxury tax threshold despite consistently avoiding penalties. Goga Bitadze would be a strong backup to Walker Kessler, though the Magic seem fond of the Georgian center,” Pincus wrote.

Cam Johnson of the Denver Nuggets, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart of the Memphis Grizzlies, and perhaps the most obvious trade target for Los Angeles, Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, were also named as honorable mentions on the list made by Pincus.

“The Denver Nuggets are the only team in the league above the second apron. Would they be willing to send Cam Johnson to Los Angeles? The Lakers would also need a third team to help the Magic or Nuggets reduce salary,” he added. “The Lakers would be reluctant to take on Jerami Grant’s $36.4 million option for 2027-28 from the Memphis Grizzlies. While Isaiah Stewart II would appeal, he’d be more expensive for L.A. to acquire. Similarly, the Pelicans want too much for Herb Jones.”

Regardless of how realistic any of these names are, the Lakers will continue to be linked in trade rumors for players across the league.

After what was expected to be a massive offseason for the franchise, they never hit on any huge names, outside of Kessler. That could mean the team is still eyeing another move around the edges, and any of these names, likely outside of Porter, could be realistic trade targets that could be playing in the Purple and Gold sometime this season.