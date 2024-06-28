Lakers Predicted to Sign $100 Million Deal as Potential NBA Trade Chip

While LeBron James has generated the majority of headlines for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, guard D’Angelo Russell also faces a decision on his future. Russell has a player option as part of a two-year, $36 million contract.

If exercised, Russell could test NBA free agency by foregoing the final season of his deal. Russell is slated to have an $18.6 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman predicts that Russell will end up opting out of his deal. The analyst projects that the Lakers will fight off teams like the Orlando Magic to re-sign Russell on a three-year, $100 million contract.

“For all the flak he receives, Russell, who has a player option for $18.7 million, is still young and coming off a season in which he averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists per game while drilling 41.5 percent of his deep looks,” Weitzman explained in a June 25, 2024, story titled, “2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?” “His defense is lacking, but he’s a force on offense.

“Prediction: Russell should be able to exceed that player option number by opting out—and in doing so, he’d also be able to control where he plays next season, whereas if he remains with the Lakers, he’s likely to be dangled in trades,” Weitzman continued. “So where will he end up? He fits what the Magic need, but the Lakers might not want to let him go for nothing. They can re-sign him to a three-year, $100 million-type deal and trade him later on.”

The Lakers Could Still Explore Trades for D’Angelo Russell If the Guard Does Not Hit NBA Free Agency

How the Lakers’ handle Russell’s future is interesting, because it seems the front office could look to retain the point guard more as a trade asset than a potential contributor. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported there is a “stronger chance” that Russell opts into his current deal instead of hitting NBA free agency. If Russell opts out then re-signs with Los Angeles on a new deal, it complicates the timeline on when a trade could happen.

Statistically, Russell put up solid numbers averaging 18 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from long range in 76 appearances last season. If Russell departs in free agency, Los Angeles will have a void at point guard to fill.

The Lakers Are in Danger of Losing Point Guards D’Angelo Russell & Spencer Dinwiddie

Veteran Spencer Dinwiddie is a free agent so the Lakers could potentially be replacing two players at the position. ESPN’s Jay Williams is not sure about Russell’s fit on the Lakers.

“He’s a talented player, but while trying to win a championship he can’t get out of his own way about what the team was trying to accomplish,” Williams noted during a June 28 episode of “First Take.” “It was more about him.”

Weitzman also predicted that the Lakers will sign 12-time All-Star Chris Paul if the veteran is released by the Golden State Warriors. James would then be playing alongside his oldest son Bronny James and longtime friend in Paul when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off. Like Russell, the Lakers are also waiting to see what James will do with his own player option.