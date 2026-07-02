NBA Free Agency: Players Still on Big Board After Wild Lakers Day

It’s not easy to build through NBA free agency anymore, which is a lesson the Lakers learned the hard way on Wednesday. Not only did they have to pay Walker Kessler a very risky and expensive four-year, $130 million contract, but to get the Jazz to not match that deal–he was a restricted free agent and Utah could have kept him–the Lakers coughed up the last bit of draft capital they had, trading unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

Players just do not hit free agency that much anymore, and knowing that, the Lakers did what they could to land a franchise center they can build around going forward. It’s a massive risk–Kessler has only been in the league four years and played only five games last season–but it’s hard to see how the Lakers had many other choices.

The Lakers were certainly the talk of free agency, committing nearly a half-billion dollars to five players. There is not much left on the NBA free agency big board, but here goes …

NBA Free Agency: Still on the Board

LeBron James, Lakers. James stunned the league by informing LA he won’t be back, as he looks for a new team and willing to take a small salary for it. He has the spotlight to himself now that some of the major transactions are done, and a decision could come soon. The Warriors and Cavaliers are the early front-runners, but there are plenty of wildcards. James Harden, Cavaliers. Harden opted out of his $42 million contract, but will re-sign with Cleveland. He will help the team land James if he can, and he is still technically an unsifgned free agent because of it. Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. Tough 12 months for Kuminga, who could not get the Warriors to give him a long-term deal in restricted free agency, played well in spurts after being traded to the Hawks, then saw the Hawks decide to not pick up his one-year option at $24 million. He could return to Atlanta, which has a pretty full roster at this point, but could land in Chicago or Sacramento. Draymond Green, Warriors. Green opted out of his $28 million deal for next season, but will be back with the Warriors. He is part of the team’s push to sign LeBron James, and will adjust his salary accordingly. Like Harden, he is basically a free agent in name only. Rui Hachimura, Lakers. Hachimura seems to have been left out of the game of free-agency musical chairs, but if the Lakers can crack open some space, there is a chance he could return to LA. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. Simons has not drummed up much interest despite a decent season between Boston and Chicago last year. He could be had at a bargain rate as money continues to dry up. Bruce Brown, Nuggets. He was healthy for all 82 games last year and shot 38.5% on 3s. Feels like he has been around forever, but Brown is only 29. Nick Richards, Bulls. Another deep bench option for teams seeking big men. Khris Middleton, Mavericks. Middleton has bounced through three teams in three seasons, but is still a respectable 3-point shooter and a well-liked veteran. Jordan Clarkson, Knicks. Clarkson was on a minimum and will likely get the same somewhere. But he’ll do it with a ring.

Big-Time Restricted Targets

Jalen Duren, Pistons. Duren might not be happy with the state of negotiations, but that is par for the course with restricted free agency. No player is ever happy. He is still the Pistons’ player to lose, though he is hoping for a monster Lakers offer. Peyton Watson, Nuggets. Watson could be the loser if the Lakers succeed in adding Kessler or Duren. He’d hoped to be pursued by LA, too. There is not much money on the market otherwise, and Denver would have all the leverage. Tari Eason, Rockets. Eason is said to have turned down nine figures from the Rockets, but that was not fully guaranteed. Restricted free agency will be tough terrain, but a deal in this range likely works for all. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. wants to keep him in place.

NBA Free Agency: Running It Back

Austin Reaves, Lakers. RE-SIGNED. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $185 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest.

Trae Young, Wizards. RE-SIGNED. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity.

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. RE-SIGNED. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota.

Coby White, Hornets. RE-SIGNED. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. RE-SIGNED. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs. RE-SIGNED. San Antonio took good care of its playoff star with a three-year, $45 million new deal.

Collin Gillespie, Suns. RE-SIGNED. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix.

Jose Alvarado, RE-SIGNED. Alvarado has opted out of his $4.5 million contract and signed a bargain three-year, $14 million deal with the Knicks.

Jordan Goodwin, Suns. RE-SIGNED. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder. RE-SIGNED. The Thunder did as expected and opted out of the final year and $28.5 million of Hartenstein’s deal, and re-signed him at three years and $75 million. The final year is a player/team option, though.

Robert Williams, Blazers. RE-SIGNED. The Blazers got ahead of the free-agent rush by giving Williams a three-year, $44 million contract that gives the team an out if he does not stay healthy for 50 games.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. RE-SIGNED. On a two-year, $20 million with a partial guarantee on Year 2. Of note: The Warriors can trade Porzingis at any time.

Mark Williams, Suns. RE-SIGNED. Williams got three years and $38 million from Phoenix, avoiding a lengthy summer process.

Al Horford, Warriors. RE-SIGNED. Horford was given a generous two-year deal to stay in Golden State, worth $14 million. Not bad for a 40-year-old.

Jock Londale, Hawks. RE-SIGNED. Londale is back on a one-year, $14 million contract.

De’Anthony Melton, Warriors. RE-SIGNED. Melton declined a $3.5 million option with the Warriors, but is back on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option.

NBA Free Agency: On to New Digs, Eastern Conference

Dean Wade. SIGNED by Philadelphia. Cleveland had no real room to keep Wade, and he is on to a four-year, $39 million deal with the Sixers.

Norman Powell, Heat. SIGNED by Chicago. Powell is signing with the Bulls on a two-year, $45 million contract.

John Collins. SIGNED by Detroit. Collins is not the 20-and-10 guy he once was, but he played well as a stretch big man who’s not a great defender. He joins a contender that needs shooting, on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Keon Ellis. SIGNED by Brooklyn. Ellis’ strange and brief tenure with the Cavs is over, as he goes for a nice two year, $18 million payday.

Kelly Oubre. SIGNED by Indiana. Oubre is leaving the Sixers for the Pacers on a two-year, $17 million contract. .

Mitchell Robinson. SIGNED by Boston. Robinson is leaving the Knicks, officially, and has signed with the Celtics on a three-year, $47 million contract.

Nikola Vucevic. SIGNED by Orlando. The Magic are bringing back the franchise’s No. 3 all-time scorer on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million, maybe his last season in the league.

Mike Conley. SIGNED by Boston. Conley will play a 20th season as he signed a one-year deal to play with the Celtics.

NBA Free Agency: On to New Digs, Western Conference

Walker Kessler. SIGNED-AND-TRADED, from Utah to the Lakers: Kessler is going to the Lakers in a massive and stunning sign-and-trade worth $130 million over four years, with the Lakers also sending two first-round picks and swaps.

Quentin Grimes. SIGNED by Lakers. Grimes is a capable scorer and defender, and landed a massive four-year, $60 million contract that was considerably above his market value.

Collin Sexton. SIGNED by Lakers. Sexton is signing with the Lakers, also on a relatively generous deal worth $19 million over two years, with a player option.

Sandro Mamukelashvili. SIGNED by Lakers. Mamukelashvili is signing a four-year, $52 million contract to join the Lakers.

Jaxson Hayes. SIGNED by Utah. The Lakers’ big moves come at a cost, and Hayes is a casualty. He signed with the Jazz for two years and $12 million.

Luke Kennard. SIGNED by Phoenix. The Suns were in need of shooting, and got it with a two-year, $13 million bargain deal on Kennard. Another Lakers casualty.

Marcus Smart. SIGNED by Houston. Smart opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers, and landed a two-year deal for $13 million with the Rockets. Yet another Lakers casualty.

Bogdan Bogdanovic. SIGNED by Houston. For a team in need of backcourt versatility, getting Bogdanovic on a very team-friendly one year, et minimum deal is a boost.

Tobias Harris. SIGNED by San Antonio. Harris is a surprise departure from the Pistons, and has signed a two-year, $31 million contract with the Spurs.