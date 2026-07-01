NBA Free Agency: Who’s Available, Who’s Signed & Lakers Big Gamble

In all, NBA free agency had already been significantly worked over before we even got to the official opening of the process on June 30. A big slew of players signed with their current teams before the deadline, as league rules now allow, and the remaining board of players is a challenge.

LeBron James is the big name, of course, and he is 41 years old. He will be truly up for bidding, though he is seeking happiness and winning more than money, something of a shock to those around the NBA. James informed the Lakers that he would not be back with the team on Tuesday.

But that leaves the Lakers with a big risk. They have $52 million in cap space and hope to use money they might have used to pay James on a free-agent big man–they’re meeting with Pistons star Jalen Duren as well as Jazz big man Walker Kessler. The problem is both players are restricted free agents, which means their teams can match any offer.

The only hope the Lakers have is to make an offer so outrageously big that the Pistons/Jazz won’t match. That is unlikely to happen with Duren, an All-NBA player whom the Pistons are bent on keeping. But the Lakers can test Detroit with an offer of four years and more than $220 million, a lot more than the Pistons want to pay.

Or the Lakers can test the Jazz with an offer of up to four years and $186 million. At $46 million per year, that is well out of the realm of the $28 million AAV Utah wants to pay him.

If they’re successful, they come away with a top-tier young center. But L.A. runs the risk of being matched … and winding up with neither player. Stayed tuned.

NBA Free Agency: Still on the Board

LeBron James, Lakers. Despite signs that tensions with the organization were wearing on James, most still thought he would wind up back with the Lakers. But James stunned the league by informing LA he won’t be back, as he looks for a new team and willing to take a small salary for it. The Warriors and Cavaliers are the early front-runners. James Harden, Cavaliers. Harden opted out of his $42 million contract, but will re-sign with Cleveland. He will help the team land James if he can. Norman Powell, Heat. The return of Andrew Wiggins prices Powell out for the Heat, and he has been connected to the Bulls as an option. Powell was an All-Star, but at 33 years old, he could wind up on the short end in free agency. Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. The Hawks did not pick up Kuminga’s one-year option at $24 million, which was something of a surprise. He could return to Atlanta, which has a pretty full roster at this point, but could land in Chicago or Sacramento. Tobias Harris, Pistons. The Pistons were said to be intent on re-signing Harris, but they did not reach a deal with him before free agency opened, so he is testing the market. He could go back to Detroit, but he is getting interest from the Lakers and Spurs, among others. Draymond Green, Warriors. Green opted out of his $28 million deal for next season, but will be back with the Warriors. He is part of the team’s push to sign LeBron James, and will adjust his salary accordingly. Rui Hachimura, Lakers. Hachimura is another potential Spurs addition, as he is an unrestricted free agent and unlikely to go back to the Lakers. The Pistons, Nets and Bulls are possible, too. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. Grimes is a capable scorer and defender, and is said to be a target for the Lakers with James leaving. Kelly Oubre, Sixers. Oubre could return to the Sixers, but not at the price he had hoped. He is reportedly meeting with the Lakers, Pacers and Blazers. John Collins, Clippers. Collins is not the 20-and-10 guy he once was, but he played well as a stretch big man who’s not a great defender. He could be a bargain add somewhere, and the Sixers are a reported possibility. Marcus Smart, Lakers. Smart opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers, and is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Rockets. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. Simons will be an interesting case. He could be left out as the free-agent wheel spins and thus available at a bargain price. The Heat have interest, and the Celtics have hoped he would return. Mitchell Robinson, Knicks. Robinson’s hopes of landing a significant contract could take a major hit if the Lakers land a top restricted free agent center. There isn’t much money left out there for a veteran like him. Jaxson Hayes, Lakers. If the Lakers do not bring back Hayes, he could be a good bargain signing for a team in need of an athletic backup big man. He has a strong relationship with Luka Doncic in LA, so there’s still hope he goes back to the Lakers. Nikola Vucevic, Celtics. His NBA career is winding down, but he should land as a bench option somewhere. Nick Richards, Bulls. Another deep bench option for teams seeking big men. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Raptors. Collin Sexton, Hornets. De’Anthony Melton, Warriors. Jordan Clarkson, Knicks.

Big-Time Restricted Targets

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Projected contract: 5 years, $200 million) Duren might not be happy with the state of negotiations, but that is par for the course with restricted free agency. No player is ever happy. He is still the Pistons’ player to lose, and the Pistons do not plan to lose him. Walker Kessler, Jazz. (Projected contract: 4 years, $140 million) Restricted free agents will be vying for outside offers, and Kessler could be the best candidate to get one. The Bulls had interest but gave up on that by trading for Nic Claxton. The Lakers will be Kessler’s best shot at an offer. Otherwise, the Jazz control the situation. Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Watson is a restricted free agent who was in the midst of a breakout season before he was felled by hamstring injuries. He will need to draw interest from another team with cap space (probably the Lakers or Nets) to push his value, but if not, Denver will hold the cards and keep him on a reasonable contract. Tari Eason, Rockets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Eason is said to have turned down nine figures from the Rockets, but that was not full guaranteed. Restricted free agency will be tough terrain, but a deal in this range likely works for all. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place.

NBA Free Agency: Lakers & Reaves Lead the Way

Austin Reaves, Lakers. RE-SIGNED. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $185 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest.

Trae Young, Wizards. RE-SIGNED. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity.

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. RE-SIGNED. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota.

Coby White, Hornets. RE-SIGNED. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. RE-SIGNED. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs. RE-SIGNED.

Collin Gillespie, Suns. RE-SIGNED. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix.

Jose Alvarado, RE-SIGNED. Alvarado has opted out of his $4.5 million contract and signed a bargain three-year, $14 million deal with the Knicks.

Jordan Goodwin, Suns. RE-SIGNED. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder. RE-SIGNED. The Thunder did as expected and opted out of the final year and $28.5 million of Hartenstein’s deal, and re-signed him at three years and $75 million. The final year is a player/team option, though.

Robert Williams, Blazers. RE-SIGNED.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. RE-SIGNED. On a two-year, $20 million with a partial guarantee on Year 2. Of note: The Warriors can trade Porzingis at any time.

Mark Williams, Suns. RE-SIGNED. Williams got three years and $38 million from Phoenix, avoiding a lengthy summer process.

Al Horford, Warriors. RE-SIGNED. Horford was given a generous two-year deal to stay in Golden State, worth $14 million. Not bad for a 40-year-old.

Jock Londale, Hawks. RE-SIGNED. Londale is back on a one-year, $14 million contract.

NBA Free Agency: On to New Digs

Luke Kennard. SIGNED by Phoenix. The Suns were in need of shooting

Dean Wade. SIGNED by Philadelphia. The Cavaliers had no real room to keep Wade, and he is on to a four-year, $39 million deal with the Sixers.

Keon Ellis. SIGNED by Brooklyn. Ellis’ strange and brief tenure with the Cavs is over, as he goes for a nice two year, $18 million payday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic. SIGNED by Houston. For a team in need of backcourt versatility, getting Bogdanovic on a very team-friendly minimum deal.