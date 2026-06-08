NBA Free Agent Big Board: Contract Projections for 40 Top Players

There’s no doubt that the world for NBA free agents is not what it used to be. After all, the likes of LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Jalen Duren are on the doorstep of free agency, and there just are not many teams out there with enough cap space to sign any of them. Not long ago, teams would stockpile expiring contracts and slash payroll to position themselves for top free agents, but that’s just not how player movement works now.

Still, that is not to say there is nothing to be offered up in free agency this summer. Certainly, Reaves and James will at least bring some drama to the proceedings, even if they then simply re-sign with the Lakers. But there will be other players on the market, and other money available–if not cap space, then the midlevel exception, worth about $15 million.

So, who’s available, and who figures to get what? After chats with several execs and scouts around the NBA, here’s a projection of how things stack up in free agency.

NBA Free Agent Guards: All Eyes on Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $200 million). Reaves will opt out of the $15 million left on his contract and the lakers will pay him. The $240 million max deal is unlikely, but also unlikely is a scenario in which the Lakers are outbid for him. James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. Harden had a poor postseason, but the Cavs are locked in on him. Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) He’s got a player option at $49 million, but he will likely opt out in favor of a longer-term deal. Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) He’s due a big raise after a strong postseason in Minnesota, and we’re forecasting him getting something better than the midlevel exception to stay in Minnesota. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place. Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) Thrived down the stretch off the bench for the Hornets, and it’d be a surprise if Charlotte let him walk. CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) He will take a cut from his $30 million last year, but the Hawks have no long-term point guard answer. Running it back with McCollum on a short-term deal, with an option, makes sense. Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) Breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting should mean a sizable raise. Expect the Suns to re-sign him. Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it. Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal. Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $18 million) He has outdone his $4.5 million player option for next year. The Knicks would like to have him back, but likely can’t afford it. Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) Goodwin won’t be the Suns’ top free-agent priority but they value his defense and could lock him up on a team-friendly deal.

LeBron James Watch Is On for Forwards

LeBron James, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) James has a three-fold decision ahead: Whether to play or retire; where to play; and for how much? It’s a strong bet he will go back to the Lakers, though his flirtations elsewhere continue. He likes to control his destiny, so he may seek a two-year deal with an option. Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $80 million) Watson is a restricted free agent who was in the midst of a breakout season before he was felled by hamstring injuries. Watson is restricted, and will need to draw interest from another team with cap space (Lakers, Bulls, Nets) to push his value, but if not, Denver will hold the cards and get hm on a reasonable contract. Lu Dort, Thunder. (Projected contract: 3 years, $50 million) OKC has a $19 million option on Dort, and they’ll likely need to let him go, as the roster begins to get more expensive. Can he draw an offer better than the midlevel? Norman Powell, Heat. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) Coming off an All-Star season, Powell is looking for a raise from the $20 million per year he made last season. Miami wants him back, but he’s 33 and it will need to be a short-term deal. Tari Eason, Rockets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Eason is said to have turned down nine figures from the Rockets, but that was not full guaranteed. Restricted free agency will be tough terrain, but a deal in this range likely works for all. Andrew Wiggins, Heat. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Wiggins has a player option for $30 million next year, and he is likely to opt in on that unless he gets a longer term deal such as this. He’s still a good two-way player who shot a career high 41.4% on 3s. Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $63 million) Kuminga has a $24 million team option, and there is chatter that there is already a handshake agreement for a long-term deal. It would make sense for Atlanta to keep him on that one-year deal and figure out how he fits in. Tobias Harris, Pistons. (Projected contract: 2 years, $40 million) Fan bases always complain about Harris, until the chips are down and you realize how much value he has. The Pistons could let him walk but would struggle to replace him. Rui Hachimura, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) His value is tough to pin down, because he should get in the $20 million per year range but there are not many teams that will have the flexibility to give him that. The Bulls or Nets could make a run. Draymond Green, Warriors. (Projected contract: 2 years, $38 million) Green could opt in at $28 million, but he has said himself it’s more likely he will opt out and sign a two-year deal. He could knock down his payout to help the team’s cap situation. Kelly Oubre, Sixers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Oubre is a journeyman (the Sixers are his fifth team) who seems to have found a home. If Philly keeps Grimes, they might need to let Oubre go. John Collins, Clippers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $16 million) Collins is not the 20-and-10 guy he once was, but he played well as a stretch big man who’s not a great defender. The Clippers won’t reach too far to keep him, so he could be scooped up elsewhere as a bargain signing. Dean Wade, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Wade has been a valuable defensive piece on a team that can’t afford to lose defensive pieces. Reports suggest the Cavaliers aim to keep him.

NBA Free Agent Centers: Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler Lead the Way