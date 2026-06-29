NBA Free-Agent Rumors: Decision Day Is Here

It’s a big day in the league, as the NBA free-agent rumors are flying as the process officially opens on Tuesday. But first, the league needs to figure out which players will officially be on the market and that’s going to involve some big decisions from both players and teams. One already came in–the Rockets’ Fred VanVleet, as expected, opted into his $25 million option on Monday.
Let’s see where the bigger option decisions stand.
- Zach LaVine, Kings: $49M player option. The expectation is that LaVine will opt in to that money, because he’s not going to get that kind of deal elsewhere. The Kings would be open to trading LaVine.
- James Harden, Cavaliers: $42.3M player option. There has been speculation that the Cavs took on Harden in a trade at the deadline with the understanding he would opt out and they would give him a new multi-year contract.
- Andrew Wiggins, Heat: $30.2M player option. The Heat need players after their massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, so they’d like to keep Wiggins aboard. He could opt in, but even if he opts out, the Heat could re-sign him or use him in a trade.
- Draymond Green, Warriors: $27.7M player option. It would benefit the Warriors for Green to opt out and re-sign at a smaller number, but GM Mike Dunleavy said he assumes Green will opt in.
- Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks: $24.3M team option. The Hawks could decline Kuminga’s option and seek to bring him back on a long-term deal. But his future is more up in the air than expected.
- Lu Dort, Thunder: $17.7M team option. The Thunder could pick up this option and trade Dort, but they’d need to find a team with the cap space to do it. Otherwise, he’s likely to hit free agency. OKC also has a Kenrich Williams decision to make.
- Deandre Ayton, Lakers: $8.1M player option. The word is that Ayton is leaning toward picking up this option, though the Lakers would prefer he not do so.
- Marcus Smart, Lakers: $5.4M player option. Smart is almost certain to opt out because he can get at least $6 million per year elsewhere, and rumors suggest the Rockets would be willing to give him a multi-year contract. The Lakers probably would not, and would lose him.
- De’Anthony Melton, Warriors: $3.4M player option. Melton has little to lose by opting out and seeing what is on the market for him. The Warriors could bring him back even if he does opt out, but it’s worth it for him to see if there is a bigger contract out there.
- Brook Lopez, Clippers: $9M team option. Lopez played well but the Clippers will be trying to create cap space this summer and could decline his contract.Now, let’s get into who has signed and who is still on the market …
NBA Free-Agent Rumors: More Big Contracts for the Backcourt?
- Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $220 million). SIGNED BY LAKERS. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $185 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest.
- James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. But Harden’s recent arrest could give the Cavaliers an escape hatch from following through on the handshake deal.
- Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) SIGNED BY WIZARDS. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity.
- Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) SIGNED BY TIMBERWOLVES. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota.
- Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place.
- Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) SIGNED BY HORNETS. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process.
- CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) SIGNED BY HAWKS. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta.
- Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix.
- Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it, though he is not at the top of the priority list.
- Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out (he has until Monday) but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out, so it is a wise gamble.
- Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip.
- Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal.
- Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $14 million) SIGNED BY KNICKS. Alvarado has opted out of his $4.5 million contract and signed a bargain three-year, $14 million deal with the Knicks.
- Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.
NBA Free-Agent Rumors: Lakers and LeBron
- LeBron James, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) It does not appear that James is contemplating retirement, but in recent days, it’s become clearer that his time with the Lakers might be coming to an end. The Lakers could circle back and sign James after the first wave of free agency, but he will be weighing other other options–the Cavaliers, the Warriors and maybe the Heat–though those teams can’t pay him much without a sign-and-trade.
- Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Watson is a restricted free agent who was in the midst of a breakout season before he was felled by hamstring injuries. He will need to draw interest from another team with cap space (probably the Lakers or Nets) to push his value, but if not, Denver will hold the cards and keep him on a reasonable contract.
- Lu Dort, Thunder. (Projected contract: 3 years, $50 million) OKC has a $19 million option on Dort, and they’ll likely need to let him go, as the roster begins to get more expensive and they try to duck the second apron. The Thunder could control the situation with a trade. Can he draw an offer better than the midlevel?
- Norman Powell, Heat. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) Coming off an All-Star season, Powell is looking for a raise from the $20 million per year he made last season. Miami wants him back, but he’s 33 and the team can’t really afford him after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. He is drawing interest from the Pistons, among others.
- Tari Eason, Rockets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Eason is said to have turned down nine figures from the Rockets, but that was not full guaranteed. Restricted free agency will be tough terrain, but a deal in this range likely works for all.
- Andrew Wiggins, Heat. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Wiggins has a player option for $30 million next year, and he is likely to opt in on that unless he gets a longer term deal such as this. He’s still a good two-way player who shot a career high 41.4% on 3s. His decision is due on June 29.
- Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $63 million) Kuminga has a $24 million team option, and there is chatter that there is already a handshake agreement for a long-term deal. It would make sense for Atlanta to keep him on that one-year deal and figure out how he fits in, but that’s not necessarily good business. The Hawks could simply walk away, but that would be a drastic move.
- Tobias Harris, Pistons. (Projected contract: 2 years, $40 million) Fan bases always complain about Harris, until the chips are down and you realize how much value he has. The Pistons could let him walk but would struggle to replace him.
- Rui Hachimura, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) His value is tough to pin down, because he should get in the $20 million per year range but there are not many teams that will have the flexibility to give him that. The Pistons, Hornets, Bulls or Nets could make a run.
- Draymond Green, Warriors. (Projected contract: 2 years, $38 million) Green could opt in at $28 million, and though he has indicated he will opt out and sign a longer-term deal, that notion has stalled. Green could simply return at $28 million.
- Kelly Oubre, Sixers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Oubre is a journeyman (the Sixers are his fifth team) who seems to have found a home. If Philly keeps Grimes, they might need to let Oubre go.
- John Collins, Clippers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $16 million) Collins is not the 20-and-10 guy he once was, but he played well as a stretch big man who’s not a great defender. The Clippers won’t reach too far to keep him, so he could be scooped up elsewhere as a bargain signing.
- Dean Wade, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Wade has been a valuable defensive piece on a team that can’t afford to lose defensive pieces. Reports suggest the Cavaliers aim to keep him, but they’re in the second apron. If they don’t cut costs elsewhere, it’s hard to see how they bring him back.
Centers: Restricted Free Agents at the Top
- Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Projected contract: 5 years, $200 million) Duren might not be happy with the state of negotiations, but that is par for the course with restricted free agency. No player is ever happy. He is still the Pistons’ player to lose, and the Pistons do not plan to lose him.
- Walker Kessler, Jazz. (Projected contract: 4 years, $140 million) Restricted free agents will be vying for outside offers, and Kessler could be the best candidate to get one. The Bulls had interest but gave up on that by trading for Nic Claxton. The Lakers will be Kessler’s best shot at an offer. Otherwise, the Jazz control the situation.
- Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) SIGNED BY THUNDER. The Thunder did as expected and opted out of the final year and $28.5 million of Hartenstein’s deal, and re-signed him at three years and $75 million. The final year is a player/team option, though.
- Mitchell Robinson, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $40 million) The Knicks’ postseason run should have secured Robinson’s future in New York. But owner James Dolan is scared off by the second apron, and if that holds true, Robinson will not be able to return.
- Robert Williams, Blazers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $30 million) He is generating considerable free-agent buzz as a potential value big man. Williams is an impact player when healthy, but knee troubles have limited him. He should cash in after playing 59 games and looking sharp in the playoffs.
- Deandre Ayton, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $24 million) Ayton has an $8 million player option, and despite his improvements with the Lakers, accepting or declining that will not be an easy decision. The Lakers would like him to opt out so they can move on in the middle. He might bet that there is a bigger number out there, though something less than the midlevel exception.
- Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Projected contract: 2 years, $35 million) The Warriors did not trade for Porzingis just to let him walk, but his lack of availability will limit what they’re willing to pay him to keep him around.
- Mark Williams, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $36 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Williams got three years and $38 million from Phoenix, avoiding a lengthy summer process.
- Nikola Vucevic, Celtics. (Projected contract: 2 years, $20 million) His Boston tenure was a disaster. But he is big and skilled offensively, likely to find a credible deal somewhere.
- Jaxson Hayes, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $30 million) Hayes wants to return to the Lakers, but if he gets a significant offer—with more playing time—he would have to take it. The Lakers are seeking to upgrade the center spot, but would like to keep Hayes as a reserve.
- Al Horford, Warriors. (Projected contract: 1 year, $6 million). SIGNED BY WARRIORS. Horford was given a generous two-year deal to stay in Golden State, worth $14 million. Not bad for a 40-year-old.
- Nick Richards, Bulls. (Projected contract: 2 years, $12 million). Richards is a serviceable big man and a taxpayer midlevel exception would suit him.
- Brook Lopez, Clippers. (Projected contract: 1 year, $9 million) Lopez can still chew up space defensively while not being a zero offensively, and providing
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NBA Free-Agent Rumors: Decision Day Is Here