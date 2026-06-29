NBA Free-Agent Rumors: Decision Day Is Here

It’s a big day in the league, as the NBA free-agent rumors are flying as the process officially opens on Tuesday. But first, the league needs to figure out which players will officially be on the market and that’s going to involve some big decisions from both players and teams. One already came in–the Rockets’ Fred VanVleet, as expected, opted into his $25 million option on Monday.

Let’s see where the bigger option decisions stand.

Zach LaVine, Kings : $49M player option. The expectation is that LaVine will opt in to that money, because he’s not going to get that kind of deal elsewhere. The Kings would be open to trading LaVine.

: $49M player option. The expectation is that LaVine will opt in to that money, because he’s not going to get that kind of deal elsewhere. The Kings would be open to trading LaVine. James Harden, Cavaliers : $42.3M player option. There has been speculation that the Cavs took on Harden in a trade at the deadline with the understanding he would opt out and they would give him a new multi-year contract.

: $42.3M player option. There has been speculation that the Cavs took on Harden in a trade at the deadline with the understanding he would opt out and they would give him a new multi-year contract. Andrew Wiggins, Heat : $30.2M player option. The Heat need players after their massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, so they’d like to keep Wiggins aboard. He could opt in, but even if he opts out, the Heat could re-sign him or use him in a trade.

: $30.2M player option. The Heat need players after their massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, so they’d like to keep Wiggins aboard. He could opt in, but even if he opts out, the Heat could re-sign him or use him in a trade. Draymond Green, Warriors : $27.7M player option. It would benefit the Warriors for Green to opt out and re-sign at a smaller number, but GM Mike Dunleavy said he assumes Green will opt in.

: $27.7M player option. It would benefit the Warriors for Green to opt out and re-sign at a smaller number, but GM Mike Dunleavy said he assumes Green will opt in. Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks : $24.3M team option. The Hawks could decline Kuminga’s option and seek to bring him back on a long-term deal. But his future is more up in the air than expected.

: $24.3M team option. The Hawks could decline Kuminga’s option and seek to bring him back on a long-term deal. But his future is more up in the air than expected. Lu Dort, Thunder : $17.7M team option. The Thunder could pick up this option and trade Dort, but they’d need to find a team with the cap space to do it. Otherwise, he’s likely to hit free agency. OKC also has a Kenrich Williams decision to make.

: $17.7M team option. The Thunder could pick up this option and trade Dort, but they’d need to find a team with the cap space to do it. Otherwise, he’s likely to hit free agency. OKC also has a Kenrich Williams decision to make. Deandre Ayton, Lakers : $8.1M player option. The word is that Ayton is leaning toward picking up this option, though the Lakers would prefer he not do so.

: $8.1M player option. The word is that Ayton is leaning toward picking up this option, though the Lakers would prefer he not do so. Marcus Smart, Lakers : $5.4M player option. Smart is almost certain to opt out because he can get at least $6 million per year elsewhere, and rumors suggest the Rockets would be willing to give him a multi-year contract. The Lakers probably would not, and would lose him.

: $5.4M player option. Smart is almost certain to opt out because he can get at least $6 million per year elsewhere, and rumors suggest the Rockets would be willing to give him a multi-year contract. The Lakers probably would not, and would lose him. De’Anthony Melton, Warriors : $3.4M player option. Melton has little to lose by opting out and seeing what is on the market for him. The Warriors could bring him back even if he does opt out, but it’s worth it for him to see if there is a bigger contract out there.

: $3.4M player option. Melton has little to lose by opting out and seeing what is on the market for him. The Warriors could bring him back even if he does opt out, but it’s worth it for him to see if there is a bigger contract out there. Brook Lopez, Clippers: $9M team option. Lopez played well but the Clippers will be trying to create cap space this summer and could decline his contract.Now, let’s get into who has signed and who is still on the market …

NBA Free-Agent Rumors: More Big Contracts for the Backcourt?

Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $220 million). SIGNED BY LAKERS. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $185 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest. James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. But Harden’s recent arrest could give the Cavaliers an escape hatch from following through on the handshake deal. Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) SIGNED BY WIZARDS. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity. Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) SIGNED BY TIMBERWOLVES. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place. Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) SIGNED BY HORNETS. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process. CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) SIGNED BY HAWKS. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta. Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix. Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it, though he is not at the top of the priority list. Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out (he has until Monday) but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out, so it is a wise gamble. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal. Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $14 million) SIGNED BY KNICKS. Alvarado has opted out of his $4.5 million contract and signed a bargain three-year, $14 million deal with the Knicks. Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.

NBA Free-Agent Rumors: Lakers and LeBron