Lakers’ Behind-The-Scene Move Led to 6-9 Athletic Forward Signing, NBA Insider Says

The Los Angeles Lakers did more than study Ziaire Williams on film before signing the former lottery pick.

They sent some of the organization’s top decision-makers to see him in person.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported late Sunday in The Stein Line that a private workout in Las Vegas ultimately helped convince the Lakers to offer Williams a one-year, $3 million contract, which the team officially announced Sunday.

According to Stein, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis and assistant coaches Nate McMillan and Greg St. Jean traveled to Joe Abunassar’s Impact Basketball gym to evaluate Williams firsthand.

The four-person contingent watched the 6-foot-9 forward work through a private session designed in part to showcase the progress he has made refining his perimeter shot, Stein reported.

The level of organizational involvement underscored that Williams was more than a low-risk minimum signing. The Lakers wanted to see whether the former No. 10 overall pick had made the strides they believed could make him a contributor under coach JJ Redick.

Lakers Did Their Homework

Williams entered free agency after producing the best season of his five-year NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 10.2 points while setting personal bests in games played (63), starts (45), made field goals (214), made 3-pointers (103), rebounds (287), assists (84) and blocked shots (28).

He also converted 85 percent of his free throws last season, continuing a career trend as an efficient foul shooter despite inconsistent perimeter production.

The Lakers evidently wanted to determine whether Williams’ shooting development was real before committing one of their final roster spots.

Stein reported that improving Williams’ outside shooting was one of the primary focuses of the Las Vegas workout, giving Lakers executives and coaches an opportunity to evaluate his progress firsthand rather than relying solely on game film.

Williams’ physical profile has long intrigued NBA evaluators. At 6-foot-9 with length and athleticism, he offers positional versatility on the wing while still possessing developmental upside despite entering his fifth NBA season.

Williams Signing Doesn’t Change Kuminga Plan

The workout may have sealed Williams’ deal, but it does not necessarily change the Lakers’ broader offseason objectives.

Earlier this month, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles remained in strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga even after agreeing to terms with Williams. The Lakers continue to view Kuminga as their preferred long-term answer at starting small forward, though completing a sign-and-trade remains challenging because of salary-cap restrictions and a full 15-man roster.

Williams instead projects as another versatile option capable of competing for minutes while providing insurance on the wing.

The signing also reunites Williams with Bronny James. The two played together at Sierra Canyon School in California before Williams became the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Stanford.

For Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office, however, familiarity alone wasn’t enough.

Stein’s reporting suggests Williams earned his opportunity by showing the organization exactly what it wanted to see during that private Las Vegas workout—a final audition that convinced the Lakers he was worth bringing into a roster built around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.